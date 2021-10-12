Port Authority Pauses LaGuardia AirTrain Work as It Reviews Potential Alternatives

By Josh Beckerman



The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will "pause further action" on the LaGuardia AirTrain project as it reviews potential alternative projects.

In a setback for the project last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul asked the Port Authority to "thoroughly examine alternative mass transit solutions for reducing car traffic and increasing connectivity to LaGuardia Airport."

In July, a Federal Aviation Administration issued a decision allowing the Port Authority to proceed with its proposal. The next month, the Port Authority announced a short list of four teams for AirTrain procurement. One included Skanska USA and Alstom Transportation Inc., while participants in the others included Tutor Perini Corp.

The FAA's Record of Decision discussed the lack of a train to LaGuardia and traffic congestion levels, noting that "over the past 30 years, various agencies have conducted multiple studies to improve transit access to LGA," and said other options--including subway extensions--faced issues such as financial constraints. Critics of the AirTrain project and the review process have included Riverkeeper and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

