Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Skanska AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Port Authority Pauses LaGuardia AirTrain Work as It Reviews Potential Alternatives

10/12/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will "pause further action" on the LaGuardia AirTrain project as it reviews potential alternative projects.

In a setback for the project last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul asked the Port Authority to "thoroughly examine alternative mass transit solutions for reducing car traffic and increasing connectivity to LaGuardia Airport."

In July, a Federal Aviation Administration issued a decision allowing the Port Authority to proceed with its proposal. The next month, the Port Authority announced a short list of four teams for AirTrain procurement. One included Skanska USA and Alstom Transportation Inc., while participants in the others included Tutor Perini Corp.

The FAA's Record of Decision discussed the lack of a train to LaGuardia and traffic congestion levels, noting that "over the past 30 years, various agencies have conducted multiple studies to improve transit access to LGA," and said other options--including subway extensions--faced issues such as financial constraints. Critics of the AirTrain project and the review process have included Riverkeeper and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1757ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -0.65% 30.55 Real-time Quote.-34.46%
SKANSKA AB 0.92% 218.3 Delayed Quote.3.15%
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION -0.16% 12.85 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
All news about SKANSKA AB
05:58pPort Authority Pauses LaGuardia AirTrain Work as It Reviews Potential Alternatives
DJ
10/08Skanska Invests $30 Million In Apartment Construction In Finland
MT
10/08Skanska Spends $42 Million On Residential Building Project In Oulu, Finland
MT
10/08SKANSKA : invests EUR 26M, about SEK 260M in a residential development project in Helsinki..
AQ
10/08Skanska Invests EUR 26 Million, About SEK 260 Million in A Residential Development Proj..
CI
10/08SKANSKA : invests EUR 36M, about SEK 370M in a residential development project in Oulu, Fi..
AQ
10/08Skanska Invests EUR 36 Million, About SEK 370 Million in A Residential Development Proj..
CI
10/08Skanska JV Wins $159 Million Office Upgrade Contract In US
MT
10/08Skanska Lands $78.5 Million Order to Build Rental Flats in Finland
MT
10/08SKANSKA : builds rental apartments in Helsinki, Finland, for EUR 68M, about SEK 690M
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKANSKA AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 16 866 M 16 866 M
Net income 2021 7 240 M 824 M 824 M
Net cash 2021 9 134 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 90 024 M 10 264 M 10 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 29 740
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SKANSKA AB
Duration : Period :
Skanska AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 218,30 SEK
Average target price 254,20 SEK
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Anders Candell Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Anders Göransson Senior Vice President-Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKANSKA AB3.15%10 196
VINCI11.52%60 300
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.42%31 964
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%31 410
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.89%22 263
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 905