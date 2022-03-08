Skanska's business streams - Construction, Residential Development and Commercial Property Development - represent the Group's operating segments. The point at which revenue is recognized differs between segment and IFRS reporting for Residential Development and Commercial Property Development. In this report, revenues and earnings for these business streams on pages 5-34, 71, 96-101 refer to segment reporting, unless stated otherwise. The financial reports, including the statement of financial position and cash flow, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
About this report
The 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report is submitted by the Board of Directors and the President and CEO of Skanska AB (publ) to describe the operations of both the Company and the Group. The formal annual report consists of the Report of the Directors and financial reports on pages 37-46,59-65 and 67-193 and has been audited by Skanska's external auditors. Pages 67-94 include Skanska's statutory sustainability report, according to the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Skanska is reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) "core" sustainability reporting guidelines. Skanska aims to ensure that all information and data is relevant, transparent, consistent, accurate and complete and that it provides an objective picture of the Group's operations. Further information about Skanska's sustainability efforts can be found at: group.skanska.com/sustainability.
This document is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original Annual and Sustainability Report. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.
Skanska AB, Swedish corporate identity number 556000-4615.
Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
Group overview
Operations
Corporate governance
Sustainability
Financial information
3
This is Skanska
2021 in brief
Comments by the President and CEO
Global trends
Our targets
Share data
Funding
Strategy
We build for a better society
Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
For 135 years we have been shaping societies around the world. And as the world continues to evolve, so do we - firmly rooted in our purpose and core values. We know that what is good for people, society and our environment is good for business, too.
Moving forward, our exceptional teams, leading knowledge and foresight and outstanding performance will provide the backbone for us to advance in creating a stronger relationship with customers, informed by a full understanding of their challenges and needs - championing a culture of improvement across the organization to deliver smarter solutions, and capitalizing and scaling innovations.
We will expand our offering within sustainability by refining our position as a responsible business, partnering to innovate on climate solutions and ultimately helping customers build sustainable buildings and infrastructure. Longer term, we see an opportunity to combine climate and social impact to design and build healthy, resilient places for all.
These are the fundamental building blocks for shaping a built environment that is more sustainable, creating long-term value for shareholders and society at large.
4
This is Skanska
2021 in brief
Comments by the President and CEO
Global trends
Our targets
Share data
Funding
Strategy
A solid foundation
As a values-based organization, our future direction is firmly linked to our core beliefs. Our values not only guide us - they are integral to our success, living up to our purpose of building for a better society, and delivering industry-leading shareholder return.
Our values
Care for life - Protecting people and planet The health and safety of people and our environment lies at the very heart of what we do. In situations that are physically or psychologically unsafe, we refuse to be bystanders. We arechange-makersandaction-takers.This applies to the environment and climate change, too. We advocate for sustainable solutions and operate in this spirit, holding each other accountable for the legacy that we leave for future generations.
Act ethically and transparently - Being a role model
Each of us honors our individual responsibility to lead by example and to act with the highest degree of integrity and transparency. We encourage different perspectives, foster a space in which people can speak freely, and live by our Code of Conduct. Short cuts are unacceptable.
Be better together - Teaming up Everything we do, we do better together. We listen and learn with curiosity to strive forward as a team, generously sharing knowledge along the way. We champion an inclusive culture of openness, fairness, trust and respect where all people feel a sense of belonging - regardless of who you are or where you come from. We innovate and deliver the best solutions by leveraging our own diversity together with that of our customers, partners and the communities where we operate.
Commit to customers - Having a customer-first mindset
Our customers' success is our success. We always listen closely to understand their needs and those of their customers, so that we can provide the tools they both need to reach their goals. Together, we look ahead to create smarter and more sustainable solutions that bring their visions to life.
Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
5
This is Skanska
2021 in brief
Comments by the President and CEO
Global trends
Our targets
Share data
Funding
Strategy
2021 in brief
Key ratios (SEK M, unless otherwise stated)
2021
2020
Revenue
147,576
158,606
Operating income
9,832
11,860
Profit for the period
8,188
9,274
Earnings per share, SEK
19.80
22.46
Operating cash flow from operations
4,185
14,450
Interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-)
12,598
7,280
Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-)