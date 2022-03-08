Skanska : Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Segment and IFRS reporting

Skanska's business streams - Construction, Residential Development and Commercial Property Development - represent the Group's operating segments. The point at which revenue is recognized differs between segment and IFRS reporting for Residential Development and Commercial Property Development. In this report, revenues and earnings for these business streams on pages 5-34, 71, 96-101 refer to segment reporting, unless stated otherwise. The financial reports, including the statement of financial position and cash flow, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report is submitted by the Board of Directors and the President and CEO of Skanska AB (publ) to describe the operations of both the Company and the Group. The formal annual report consists of the Report of the Directors and financial reports on pages 37-46,59-65 and 67-193 and has been audited by Skanska's external auditors. Pages 67-94 include Skanska's statutory sustainability report, according to the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Skanska is reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) "core" sustainability reporting guidelines. Skanska aims to ensure that all information and data is relevant, transparent, consistent, accurate and complete and that it provides an objective picture of the Group's operations. Further information about Skanska's sustainability efforts can be found at: group.skanska.com/sustainability.

