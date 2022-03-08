Log in
    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 09:57:23 am
207.5 SEK   +3.39%
SKANSKA : Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
PU
Skanska's Annual and Sustainability Report 2021 published
AQ
SKANSKA : Corporate Governance Report 2021 (PDF)
PU
Skanska : Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

03/08/2022 | 09:33am EST
Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Group overview

Operations

Corporate governance

Sustainability

Financial information

This is Skanska  

2021 in brief  

Comments by the President and CEO  

Global trends  

Our targets  

Share data  

Funding  

Strategy

Contents

2

Group overview

Financial information

This is Skanska . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 3

Financial analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 96

2021 in brief . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 5

Consolidated income statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

102

Comments by the President and CEO . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 6

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .. . .

102

Global trends . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . 8

Consolidated statement of financial position . . . . . . . .

103

Our targets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

Consolidated statement of changes in equity . . . . . . . .

104

Share data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 14

Consolidated cash flow statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105

Funding .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Consolidated cash flow statement, specification . . . . . .

106

Strategy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

Parent company income statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

107

Parent company balance sheet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108

Operations

Parent company statement of changes in equity . . . . . .

109

Our business streams . . . . . . . . . . .

23

Parent company cash flow statement .. . . . . . . . . . . .

109

Notes including accounting and valuation principles

110

Construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24

- Note 66 Allocation of earnings . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

192

Residential Development . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28

Auditor's report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

194

Commercial Property Development . .

32

Auditor's Sustainability report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

199

Corporate governance

Quarterly information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

204

AGM and Investors calendar . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

206

Corporate governance report . . . .

38

Addresses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

207

Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

48

Group Leadership Team . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 50

Remuneration report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 53

Refer to segment reporting

Risk and opportunity management

. 59

Report of the Directors

Sustainability report

Highlights 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68

Climate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

70

Resilience . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

76

Responsibility . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80

Sustainability information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

89

GRI index .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

200

Segment and IFRS reporting

Skanska's business streams - Construction, Residential Development and Commercial Property Development - represent the Group's operating segments. The point at which revenue is recognized differs between segment and IFRS reporting for Residential Development and Commercial Property Development. In this report, revenues and earnings for these business streams on pages 5-34, 71, 96-101 refer to segment reporting, unless stated otherwise. The financial reports, including the statement of financial position and cash flow, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

About this report

The 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report is submitted by the Board of Directors and the President and CEO of Skanska AB (publ) to describe the operations of both the Company and the Group. The formal annual report consists of the Report of the Directors and financial reports on pages 37-46,59-65 and 67-193 and has been audited by Skanska's external auditors. Pages 67-94 include Skanska's statutory sustainability report, according to the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Skanska is reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) "core" sustainability reporting guidelines. Skanska aims to ensure that all information and data is relevant, transparent, consistent, accurate and complete and that it provides an objective picture of the Group's operations. Further information about Skanska's sustainability efforts can be found at: group.skanska.com/sustainability.

This document is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original Annual and Sustainability Report. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

Skanska AB, Swedish corporate identity number 556000-4615.

Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Group overview

Operations

Corporate governance

Sustainability

Financial information

3

This is Skanska

2021 in brief  

Comments by the President and CEO  

Global trends  

Our targets  

Share data  

Funding  

Strategy

We build for a better society

Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

For 135 years we have been shaping societies around the world. And as the world continues to evolve, so do we - firmly rooted in our purpose and core values. We know that what is good for people, society and our environment is good for business, too.

Moving forward, our exceptional teams, leading knowledge and foresight and outstanding performance will provide the backbone for us to advance in creating a stronger relationship with customers, informed by a full understanding of their challenges and needs - championing a culture of improvement across the organization to deliver smarter solutions, and­ ­capitalizing and scaling innovations.

We will expand our offering within sustainability by refining our position as a responsible business, partnering to innovate on climate solutions and ultimately helping customers build sustainable buildings and infrastructure. Longer term, we see an opportunity to combine climate and social impact to design and build healthy, resilient places for all.

These are the fundamental building blocks for shaping a built environment that is more sustainable, creating long-term value for shareholders and society at large.

Group overview

Operations

Corporate governance

Sustainability

Financial information

4

This is Skanska

2021 in brief  

Comments by the President and CEO  

Global trends  

Our targets  

Share data  

Funding  

Strategy

A solid foundation

As a values-based organization, our future direction is firmly linked to our core beliefs. Our values not only guide us - they are integral to our success, living up to our purpose of building for a better society, and delivering industry-leading shareholder return.

Our values

Care for life - Protecting people and planet The health and safety of people and our environment lies at the very heart of what we do. In situations that are physically or psychologically unsafe, we refuse to be bystanders. We are change-makersand action-takers.This applies to the environment and climate change, too. We advocate for sustainable solutions and operate in this spirit, holding each other accountable for the legacy that we leave for future generations.

Act ethically and transparently - Being a role model

Each of us honors our individual responsibility to lead by example and to act with the highest degree of integrity and transparency. We encourage different perspectives, foster a space in which people can speak freely, and live by our Code of Conduct. Short cuts are unacceptable.

Be better together - Teaming up Everything we do, we do better together. We listen and learn with curiosity to strive forward as a team, generously sharing knowledge along the way. We champion an inclusive culture of openness, fairness, trust and respect where all people feel a sense of belonging - regardless of who you are or where you come from. We innovate and deliver the best solutions by leveraging our own diversity together with that of our customers, partners and the communities where we operate.

Commit to customers - Having a customer-first mindset

Our customers' success is our success. We always listen closely to understand their needs and those of their customers, so that we can provide the tools they both need to reach their goals. Together, we look ahead to create smarter and more sustainable solutions that bring their visions to life.

Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Group overview

Operations

Corporate governance

Sustainability

Financial information

5

This is Skanska  

2021 in brief

Comments by the President and CEO  

Global trends  

Our targets  

Share data  

Funding  

Strategy

2021 in brief

Key ratios (SEK M, unless otherwise stated)

2021

2020

Revenue

147,576

158,606

Operating income

9,832

11,860

Profit for the period

8,188

9,274

Earnings per share, SEK

19.80

22.46

Operating cash flow from operations

4,185

14,450

Interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-)

12,598

7,280

Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-)

17,719

15,962

Operating margin, Construction, %

3.8

2.5

ROCE in Project Development, %

11.8

12.2

Return on equity, %

20.0

26.0

Order bookings, SEK bn

153.6

149.8

Order backlog, SEK bn

207.0

178.9

Number of employees

30,051

32,463

Certified commercial buildings

Energy reduction in

Carbon emissions

share of total divestments

new office buildings

84%

-30%

-46%

> Read more on page 73.

> Read more on page 75.

> Read more on page 71.

Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Revenue

Operating income

per segment, 2021

per segment, 2021

Construction, 84%

Construction, 49%

Residential development, 9%

Residential development, 19%

Commercial Property ­

Commercial Property

Development, 7%

Development, 32%

> Read more about Streams on pages 22-34.

Revenue and operating income

SEK bn

SEK bn

Revenue

Operating income

200

15

150

12

9

100

6

3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Revenue, rolling 12 months

Operating income, rolling 12 months

Carbon emissions in Skanska's­ own operations

Tonnes COe

Tonnes CO₂e/

SEK M revenue

500,000

3.0

400,000

2.5

300,000

2.0

1.5

200,000

1.0

100,000

0.5

0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Scope 1

Scope 2

Carbon intensity (tonnes CO₂e/SEK M revenue)

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
