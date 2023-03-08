Segment and IFRS reporting

Skanska's business streams - Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development and Investment Properties - represent the Group's operating segments. The point at which revenue is recognized differs between segment and IFRS reporting for Residential Development and Commercial Property Development. In this report, revenues and earnings for these business streams on pages 5-36, 69, 76, 78 and 106-110 refer to segment reporting, unless stated otherwise. The financial reports, including the statement of financial position and cash flow, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report is submitted by the Board of Directors and the President and CEO of Skanska AB (publ) to describe the operations of both the Company and the Group. The formal annual report consists of the Report of the Directors and financial reports on pages 39-49,60-66 and 68-205. Skanska's external auditors have audited the formal annual report consisting of the report of the directors and the financial reports excluding the sustainability report according to the opinion on page 209. Skanska's external auditors has also performed a limited assurance report on Skanska AB's greenhouse gases, health and safety, energy and waste reporting. Pages 16-17, 21, 60-66 och 68-104 include Skanska's statutory sustainability report, according to the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Skanska is reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) Standards. Skanska aims to ensure that all information and data is relevant, transparent, consistent, accurate and ­complete and that it provides an objective picture of the Group's operations. Further information about Skanska's sustainability efforts can be found at: group.skanska.com/sustainability.

This is a copy of the original version of the Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which is prepared in Swedish in the European single electronic format (Esef).

This document is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original Annual and Sustainability Report. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

Skanska AB, Swedish corporate identity number 556000-4615.

