Skanska : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Since 1887, we have been driven by a dual purpose: to innovate, and to build what's good for people and society.
In many ways, our past continues to inspire our future. This timeline captures some of the key moments in our long history.
1887 - Pioneering roots
Skånska Cementgjuteriet is founded in the south of Sweden. The company is an early pioneer, breaking new ground with one of Sweden's first concrete bridges. To reassure the locals, many of whom were skeptical about the invention, the concrete was covered with a layer of hewn granite. The bridge (below) is still standing to this day.
1897 - Modern communications
The first contract outside Sweden is for hollow concrete blocks for telephone cables in the UK (see picture on back cover).
1950s - Prefab revolution
Skanska launches a technique that would revolutionize construction: prefabricated concrete components which are then assembled into homes on site.
1970s - Established Stateside Skanska expands into the United States, with contracts for essential infrastructure such as subway systems in New York and Washington DC. Our commitment in the USA grows over the decades to come.
1990s - Smart living
Skanska and IKEA develop BoKlok, an affordable residential housing concept providing sustainable home ownership.
2000s - Iconic landmarks
Öresund Bridge (below) opens, a spectacular construction connecting Sweden and Den- mark across the Öresund Strait. 30 St Mary Axe in London, widely known as the Gherkin, quickly becomes seen as a modern landmark in the City of London after completion in 2004. The renovation and refurbishment
of UN Headquarters in New York, led by Skanska, becomes the most extensive construction project undertaken by the UN.
2010s - Sustainable impact
Skanska develops a new generation of energy- positive buildings, such as Powerhouse Brattørkaia in Trondheim, Norway (below), which generate more energy than they con- sume. The Kendeda Building at Georgia
Institute of Technology, the USA, becomes the latest Skanska project to achieve the ambitious sustainability certification Living Building Challenge. Skanska has built seven of the 15 LBC buildings in the world.
2020s Long-term investments
Skanska launches a new business stream, Investment Properties, to capture additional value from projects developed by Commercial Property Development. By creating and managing a portfolio of high-quality assets, Skanska can generate a durable source of additional cash flow and broaden business scope across the entire value chain.
> Visit our website for videos and more material on our 135-year history.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .. . .
111
Consolidated statement of financial position
112
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
113
Consolidated cash flow statement
114
Consolidated cash flow statement, specification
115
Parent company income statement
116
Parent company balance sheet
117
Parent company statement of changes in equity
118
Parent company cash flow statement
118
Notes including accounting and valuation principles . . .
119
- Note 67 Allocation of earnings
204
Proposed guidelines for salary and
other remuneration to senior executives
206
Auditor's report
209
Auditor's Sustainability report
214
Quarterly information
219
AGM and Investors calendar
221
Addresses
222
Refer to segment reporting
Report of the Directors
Segment and IFRS reporting
Skanska's business streams - Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development and Investment Properties - represent the Group's operating segments. The point at which revenue is recognized differs between segment and IFRS reporting for Residential Development and Commercial Property Development. In this report, revenues and earnings for these business streams on pages 5-36, 69, 76, 78 and 106-110 refer to segment reporting, unless stated otherwise. The financial reports, including the statement of financial position and cash flow, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
About this report
The 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report is submitted by the Board of Directors and the President and CEO of Skanska AB (publ) to describe the operations of both the Company and the Group. The formal annual report consists of the Report of the Directors and financial reports on pages 39-49,60-66 and 68-205. Skanska's external auditors have audited the formal annual report consisting of the report of the directors and the financial reports excluding the sustainability report according to the opinion on page 209. Skanska's external auditors has also performed a limited assurance report on Skanska AB's greenhouse gases, health and safety, energy and waste reporting. Pages 16-17, 21, 60-66 och 68-104 include Skanska's statutory sustainability report, according to the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Skanska is reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) Standards. Skanska aims to ensure that all information and data is relevant, transparent, consistent, accurate and complete and that it provides an objective picture of the Group's operations. Further information about Skanska's sustainability efforts can be found at: group.skanska.com/sustainability.
This is a copy of the original version of the Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which is prepared in Swedish in the European single electronic format (Esef).
This document is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original Annual and Sustainability Report. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.
Skanska AB, Swedish corporate identity number 556000-4615.
Cover: Irena Cienkowska, project engineer, Barkarbystaden, Järfälla, Sweden
2022 in brief
Key ratios (SEK M, unless otherwise stated)
2022
2021
Revenue
161,602
147,576
Operating income
9,297
9,832
Profit for the period
7,702
8,188
Earnings per share, SEK
18.62
19.80
Operating cash flow from operations
-2,263
4,185
Interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-)
10,306
12,598
Operating margin, Construction, %
3.7
3.8
ROCE in Project Development, %
8.1
11.8
ROCE in Investment Properties, %
13.6
-
Return on equity, %
15.8
20.1
Order bookings, SEK bn
162.7
153.6
Order backlog, SEK bn
229.8
207.0
Number of employees
28,380
30,051
Revenue per segment
Operating income per segment
Construction, 87%
Construction, 59%
Residential Development, 5%
Residential Development, 10%
Commercial Property
Commercial Property
Development, 8%
Development, 30%
Investment Properties, 0%
Investment Properties, 1%
> Read more about streams on pages 22-34.
Highlights
First investments for internal property portfolio
Skanska's new business stream, Investment Properties, made its first three investments in properties totaling SEK 3.7 billion.
Multi-family homes in Seattle,
Washington USA
Skanska invested USD 296 M, about
SEK 3 billion, in a multi-family development project in Seattle, Washington, USA. The project also features mixed-use and retail
Climate targets in long-term incentive program
Skanska's Annual General Meeting 2022 decided to include a carbon emissions reduction target in the Skanska Employee Ownership Programs (Seop).
> Read more on page 69.
Record order backlog
SEK 230bn
This corresponds to 17 months of production. Order bookings in 2022 totaled SEK 162.7 billion.
Subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway Skanska has signed a contract with the Norwegian Road Authority to build a subsea
-55%
Reduction of carbon emissions from our own operations (scope 1 and 2) since 2015.
100%
LEED Platinum or Gold, BREEAM Excellent or WELL-certified buildings of total commercial development office divestments in 2022.
-39%
Energy reduction in new office buildings compared to LEED baseline.
space. The construction contract is worth USD 190 M, about SEK 1.9 billion.
SEK 13bn
total value of properties sold in the Commer-
tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway for NOK 5 billion, about SEK 162.7 billion.