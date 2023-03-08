Advanced search
    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:13:08 2023-03-08 am EST
190.15 SEK   -0.52%
Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Skanska AB
AQ
Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Skanska AB (publ)
AQ
Skanska AB Proposes Dividend for 2022, Payable on April 5, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skanska : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

03/08/2023 | 04:17am EST
Annual and

Sustainability

Report 2022

135 years of knowledge and foresight

Since 1887, we have been driven by a dual purpose: to innovate, and to build what's good for people and society.

In many ways, our past continues to inspire our future. This timeline captures some of the key moments in our long history.

1887 - Pioneering roots

Skånska Cementgjuteriet is founded in the south of Sweden. The company is an early pioneer, breaking new ground with one of Sweden's first concrete bridges. To reassure the locals, many of whom were skeptical about the invention, the concrete was covered with a layer of hewn granite. The bridge (below) is still standing to this day.

1897 - Modern communications

The first contract outside Sweden is for hollow concrete blocks for telephone cables in the UK (see picture on back cover).

1950s - Prefab revolution

Skanska launches a technique that would revolutionize construction: prefabricated concrete components which are then assembled into homes on site.

1970s - Established Stateside Skanska expands into the United States, with contracts for essential infrastructure such as subway systems in New York and Washington DC. Our commitment in the USA grows over the decades to come.

1990s - Smart living

Skanska and IKEA develop BoKlok, an affordable residential housing concept providing sustainable home ownership.

2000s - Iconic landmarks

Öresund Bridge (below) opens, a spectacular construction connecting Sweden and Den- mark across the Öresund Strait. 30 St Mary Axe in London, widely known as the Gherkin, quickly becomes seen as a modern landmark in the City of London after completion in 2004. The renovation and refurbishment

of UN Headquarters in New York, led by Skanska, becomes the most extensive construction project undertaken by the UN.

2010s - Sustainable impact

Skanska develops a new generation of energy- positive buildings, such as Powerhouse ­Brattørkaia in Trondheim, Norway (below), which generate more energy than they con- sume. The Kendeda Building at Georgia

Institute­ of Technology, the USA, becomes the latest Skanska project to achieve the ­ambitious sustainability certification Living Building Challenge. Skanska has built seven of the 15 LBC buildings in the world.

2020s Long-term investments

Skanska launches a new business stream, Investment Properties, to capture additional value from projects developed by Commercial Property Development. By creating and managing a portfolio of high-quality assets, Skanska can generate a durable source of additional cash flow and broaden business scope across the entire value chain.

> Visit our website for videos and more material on our 135-year history.

Contents

Group overview

This is Skanska

. 4

2022 in brief

5

Comments by the President and CEO

. 6

Skanska's targets

8

Skanska as an investment

10

Funding

11

Share data

12

Global trends

14

Strategy

16

Operations

Our business streams

21

Construction

22

Residential Development

26

Commercial Property Development

30

Investment Properties

34

Corporate governance

Corporate governance report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40

Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .50 Group Leadership Team . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 Remuneration report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55 Risk and opportunity management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60

Sustainability report

Highlights 2022 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69 Our sustainable impact areas . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70 Focusing on most material topics. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71

Our global commitments. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .72 Climate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74 Resilience . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 82

Responsibility

86

Sustainability information

94

GRI index

215

Financial information

Financial analysis

106

Consolidated income statement

111

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .. . .

111

Consolidated statement of financial position

112

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

113

Consolidated cash flow statement

114

Consolidated cash flow statement, specification

115

Parent company income statement

116

Parent company balance sheet

117

Parent company statement of changes in equity

118

Parent company cash flow statement

118

Notes including accounting and valuation principles . . .

119

- Note 67 Allocation of earnings

204

Proposed guidelines for salary and

other remuneration to senior executives

206

Auditor's report

209

Auditor's Sustainability report

214

Quarterly information

219

AGM and Investors calendar

221

Addresses

222

Refer to segment reporting

Report of the Directors

Segment and IFRS reporting

Skanska's business streams - Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development and Investment Properties - represent the Group's operating segments. The point at which revenue is recognized differs between segment and IFRS reporting for Residential Development and Commercial Property Development. In this report, revenues and earnings for these business streams on pages 5-36, 69, 76, 78 and 106-110 refer to segment reporting, unless stated otherwise. The financial reports, including the statement of financial position and cash flow, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

About this report

The 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report is submitted by the Board of Directors and the President and CEO of Skanska AB (publ) to describe the operations of both the Company and the Group. The formal annual report consists of the Report of the Directors and financial reports on pages 39-49,60-66 and 68-205. Skanska's external auditors have audited the formal annual report consisting of the report of the directors and the financial reports excluding the sustainability report according to the opinion on page 209. Skanska's external auditors has also performed a limited assurance report on Skanska AB's greenhouse gases, health and safety, energy and waste reporting. Pages 16-17, 21, 60-66 och 68-104 include Skanska's statutory sustainability report, according to the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Skanska is reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) Standards. Skanska aims to ensure that all information and data is relevant, transparent, consistent, accurate and ­complete and that it provides an objective picture of the Group's operations. Further information about Skanska's sustainability efforts can be found at: group.skanska.com/sustainability.

This is a copy of the original version of the Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2022, which is prepared in Swedish in the European single electronic format (Esef).

This document is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original Annual and Sustainability Report. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

Skanska AB, Swedish corporate identity number 556000-4615.

Cover: Irena Cienkowska, project engineer, Barkarbystaden, Järfälla, Sweden

3  Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Group overview

Operations

Corporate governance

Sustainability

Financial information

This is Skanska

2022 in brief  

Comments by the President and CEO  

Skanska's targets­

Skanska as an investment  

Funding  

Share data  

Global trends 

Strategy

We build for a better society

More than 135 years in the making, we are one of the world's largest project

development and construction companies, operating across select markets

in the Nordics, Europe and the USA. With our knowledge and foresight, we

are shaping the way people live, work and connect.

A unique combination of global experience, local expertise and financial

strength empowers us to take on the most complex construction projects in

the world. Our ability to understand the needs of local communities makes

us a trusted partner for large commercial and residential projects that require

deep understanding and collaboration. Asset management strengthens

our presence across the whole value chain, from project development and

construction to property investment. And we see sustainability as a guiding

principle for our operations.

With the collective know-how of our 28,000 employees, and together with our

partners, we are building for a better society, creating innovative and sustain-

able solutions that support living beyond our lifetime. And as we do so, we

build long-term value for our shareholders and society at large.

 Sweden

 Stockholm

Täby Park

4  Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Group overview

Operations

Corporate governance

Sustainability

Financial information

This is Skanska  

2022 in brief

Comments by the President and CEO  

Skanska's targets­

Skanska as an investment  

Funding  

Share data  

Global trends 

Strategy

2022 in brief

Key ratios (SEK M, unless otherwise stated)

2022

2021

Revenue

161,602

147,576

Operating income

9,297

9,832

Profit for the period

7,702

8,188

Earnings per share, SEK

18.62

19.80

Operating cash flow from operations

-2,263

4,185

Interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-)

10,306

12,598

Operating margin, Construction, %

3.7

3.8

ROCE in Project Development, %

8.1

11.8

ROCE in Investment Properties, %

13.6

-

Return on equity, %

15.8

20.1

Order bookings, SEK bn

162.7

153.6

Order backlog, SEK bn

229.8

207.0

Number of employees

28,380

30,051

Revenue per segment

Operating income per segment

Construction, 87%

Construction, 59%

Residential Development, 5%

Residential Development, 10%

Commercial Property ­

Commercial Property

Development, 8%

Development, 30%

Investment Properties, 0%

Investment Properties, 1%

> Read more about streams on pages 22-34.

Highlights

First investments for internal property portfolio

Skanska's new business stream, Investment Properties, made its first three investments in properties totaling SEK 3.7 billion.

Multi-family homes in Seattle,

Washington USA

Skanska invested USD 296 M, about

SEK 3 billion, in a multi-family development project in Seattle, Washington, USA. The project also features mixed-use and retail

Climate targets in long-term incentive program

Skanska's Annual General Meeting 2022 decided to include a carbon emissions reduction target in the Skanska Employee Ownership Programs (Seop).

> Read more on page 69.

Record order backlog

SEK 230bn

This corresponds to 17 months of production. Order bookings in 2022 totaled SEK 162.7 billion.

Subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway Skanska has signed a contract with the Norwegian Road Authority to build a subsea

-55%

Reduction of carbon emissions from our own operations (scope 1 and 2) since 2015.

100%

LEED Platinum or Gold, BREEAM­ Excellent or WELL-certified buildings of total commercial development office divestments in 2022.

-39%

Energy reduction in new office buildings compared to LEED baseline.

space. The construction contract is worth USD 190 M, about SEK 1.9 billion.

SEK 13bn

total value of properties sold in the Commer-

tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway for NOK 5 billion, about SEK 162.7 billion.

2,805

homes started in the Residential

> Read more about sustainability on pages 68-104.

cial Property Development business stream.

Development business stream.

5  Skanska Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
