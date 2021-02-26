Log in
SKANSKA AB

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
  
Skanska : Financial Services AB (publ)'s year-end report, January–December 2020, available on website

02/26/2021 | 07:07am EST
2/26/2021 1:00 PM CET

Press release

Skanska Financial Services AB (publ)'s year-end report for January-December 2020 is now available in Swedish on Skanska's website, at https://group.skanska.com/investors/funding/skanska-financial-services-ab/.

This information is information that Skanska Financial Services AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments. The information was submitted for publication at 1:00 pm CET on February 26, 2021.

Download the full report here.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 12:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 164 B 19 575 M 19 575 M
Net income 2020 8 431 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
Net cash 2020 6 592 M 789 M 789 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 84 643 M 10 267 M 10 129 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 31 517
Free-Float 84,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 219,40 SEK
Last Close Price 205,30 SEK
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Izabela Surmacz Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Anders Göransson Senior Vice President-Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA AB-2.10%10 267
VINCI SA8.06%60 734
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.22%33 353
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.01%29 097
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.14%20 881
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.40%18 911
