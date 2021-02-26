Skanska : Financial Services AB (publ)'s year-end report, January–December 2020, available on website

2/26/2021 1:00 PM CET
Press release
Skanska Financial Services AB (publ)'s year-end report for January-December 2020 is now available in Swedish on Skanska's website, at https://group.skanska.com/investors/funding/skanska-financial-services-ab/.
This information is information that Skanska Financial Services AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments. The information was submitted for publication at 1:00 pm CET on February 26, 2021.
Download the full report here.
Disclaimer
Skanska AB published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 12:06:01 UTC.