Skanska : Financial Services AB (publ)'s year-end report, January–December 2020, available on website

2/26/2021 1:00 PM CET

Press release

Skanska Financial Services AB (publ)'s year-end report for January-December 2020 is now available in Swedish on Skanska's website, at https://group.skanska.com/investors/funding/skanska-financial-services-ab/.

This information is information that Skanska Financial Services AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments. The information was submitted for publication at 1:00 pm CET on February 26, 2021.

Download the full report here.