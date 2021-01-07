Log in
SKANSKA AB

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
  Report
Skanska : builds Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Concourse T-North Extension in Georgia, USA, for about USD 56M

01/07/2021 | 01:36am EST
1/7/2021 7:30 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has signed an additional contract with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to construct the Concourse T-North Extension and modernization project in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in a Skanska-led joint venture along with New South Construction, FS360 and Synergy Construction. Skanska's share of the contract is worth about USD 56M, about SEK 460M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The expansion and modernization at the world's busiest passenger airport will include the construction of five additional gates at the north end of Concourse T at the Airport, in addition to rebuilding a major portion of the North Terminal exit road, construct a Delta Air Lines ground support equipment facility and a fire station, as well as oversee relocations to the utilities' infrastructure. The project will enhance the level of customer service by increasing capacity and updating the aesthetic appeal.

Construction begins January 2021, and completion is scheduled for December 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:35:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 162 B 19 796 M 19 796 M
Net income 2020 7 460 M 914 M 914 M
Net cash 2020 5 219 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 2,95%
Capitalization 85 851 M 10 475 M 10 513 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 33 282
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart SKANSKA AB
Duration : Period :
Skanska AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 207,20 SEK
Last Close Price 208,30 SEK
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Izabela Surmacz Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA AB-0.67%10 475
VINCI SA3.79%56 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%31 714
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.03%25 070
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.12%19 450
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%18 724
