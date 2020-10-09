Log in
SKANSKA AB

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Skanska : to design, construct and renovate aluminum processing facility in Southeast, USA, for USD 91 M, about SEK 810 M

10/09/2020 | 02:15am EDT

10/9/2020 8:00 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has signed a contract to design and build an expansion to an existing aluminum processing facility in the Southeast, USA. Skanska will include the contract worth USD 91 M, about SEK 810 M, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2020.

The contract includes the design and construction of a 8,000-square-meter expansion, in addition to remodelling 1,900 square meters of existing plant space. The facility will utilize green technology and state-of-the-art equipment to significantly increase capacity and will be one of the most advanced aluminium processing facilities in the world.

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 and completion is targeted for 2023. PCI Skanska is leading the design.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:14:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 164 B 18 504 M 18 504 M
Net income 2020 5 119 M 579 M 579 M
Net cash 2020 3 773 M 427 M 427 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 3,18%
Capitalization 80 917 M 9 120 M 9 148 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 32 455
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart SKANSKA AB
Duration : Period :
Skanska AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 195,60 SEK
Last Close Price 196,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Izabela Surmacz Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA AB-7.23%9 120
VINCI SA-22.95%50 254
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 394
FERROVIAL, S.A.-21.10%18 281
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.26%18 140
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-32.18%17 001
