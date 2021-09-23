Log in
    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
Skanska : transforms new interchange in Florida, USA, for USD 82M, about SEK 690M

09/23/2021
9/23/2021 7:30 AM CET

Press releaseNon-regulatory press releases

Skanska has signed a contract with the Florida Department of Transportation to design and build a new interchange at Interstate 75 (I-75) and Big Bend Road in Hillsborough County, Florida, USA. Skanska will include the contract worth USD 82M, about SEK 690M, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2021.

The project includes the widening and reconstructing of Big Bend Road and reconfiguration of the I-75 ramps, improving traffic ﬂow and reducing delays. The overall configuration will change Big Bend Road from an existing four-lane rural roadway to a six-lane urban highway. The planned improvements will also include replacement of existing bridges, accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists, upgrades to roadway lighting, and adjustment and installation of wet utilities.

Construction begun in August 2021 and the new interchange is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 17 094 M 17 094 M
Net income 2021 7 240 M 833 M 833 M
Net cash 2021 9 344 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 94 602 M 10 931 M 10 890 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 29 740
Free-Float 84,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 229,40 SEK
Average target price 254,20 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Managers and Directors
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Anders Candell Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Anders Göransson Senior Vice President-Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKANSKA AB9.39%10 931
VINCI9.57%59 253
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED32.88%32 709
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%31 916
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.90%21 733
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.51%21 200