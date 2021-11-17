SKC : Decision on Acquisition of Sharesor Investment Certificatesof Other Corporations
11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- "6. Expected date of acquisition" above is July 13, 2021 for the first round of investment and November 22, 2021 for the second round of investment.
- "6. Expected date of acquisition" above is July 13, 2021 for the first round of investment and November 22, 2021 for the second round of investment.
Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporations
1. Details of issuing company
Name of company
SKCFT Holdings Co., Ltd.
Nationality
Republic of Korea
Representative
Lee Jae-hong
Capital stock (KRW)
5,240,000,000
Relationship to company
Affiliated company
Total number of shares issued
1,048,000
Main business
Other professional services
2. Details of acquisition
Number of shares to be acquired
510,000
Acquisition cost (KRW)
255,000,000,000
Equity capital (KRW)
1,915,113,581,068
Ratio to equity capital (%)
13.32
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
3. Number of shares held and shareholding ratio after acquisition
Number of shares held
1,558,000
Shareholding ratio(%)
100.00
4. Acquisition method
Cash acquisition
5. Purpose of acquisition
To participate in shareholder allocation via paid-in capital increase
6. Scheduled acquisition date
-
7. Subject to filing of a material fact report on asset acquisition?
No
-Total assets (as of the end of the latest fiscal year) (KRW)
5,406,405,840,533
Acquisition cost /Total assets(%)
4.72
8. Deemed a backdoor listing?
No
-Plan to increase capital through third-party allotment within six months?
N/A
9. Satisfying backdoor listing requirements for the issuing company (another corporation)?
N/A
10. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2021-07-07
-Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
4
Absent (No.)
0
-Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside auditors)
-
11. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission?
Yes
12. Signed a put option contract, etc.?
No
-Details of agreements
-
13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The purpose of the above is to participate in the paid-in capital increase to raise investment funds for expanding the copper foil plant of SK NEXILIS Malaysia SDN. BHD, in Malaysia an overseas subsidiary of SK Nexilis Co., Ltd.
- Above '7. Total assets (as of the end of the latest fiscal year) (KRW)' under '2. Details of acquisition' are based on SKC's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.
- Regarding above "6. Expected date of acquisition" above is July 13, 2021 for the first round of investment and November 22, 2021 for the second round of investment.
- In the 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below, the Current fiscal year is as of the end of 2020, the Previous fiscal year is as of the end of 2019?(established on Dec., 11, 2019).
- The authority to decide and execute the details related to the above is delegated to the Representative Director.
※Related disclosure
-
[Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company](KRW)