    A011790   KR7011790003

SKC CO., LTD.

(A011790)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKC : Decision on Acquisition of Sharesor Investment Certificatesof Other Corporations

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date 2021-11-17
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision Decision of acquition of stocks and investment securities of another
2. Submission date of documents July 7, 2021
3. Reason for Revision Changes in progress
4. Revised Information
information before revision after revision
13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - "6. Expected date of acquisition" above is within the period until July 13, 2021 for the first round of investment and December 30, 2021 for the second round of investment. - "6. Expected date of acquisition" above is July 13, 2021 for the first round of investment and November 22, 2021 for the second round of investment.
13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - The schedule and details above are subject to change depending on progress, etc. *-
-
Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporations
1. Details of issuing company Name of company SKCFT Holdings Co., Ltd.
Nationality Republic of Korea Representative Lee Jae-hong
Capital stock (KRW) 5,240,000,000 Relationship to company Affiliated company
Total number of shares issued 1,048,000 Main business Other professional services
2. Details of acquisition Number of shares to be acquired 510,000
Acquisition cost (KRW) 255,000,000,000
Equity capital (KRW) 1,915,113,581,068
Ratio to equity capital (%) 13.32
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
3. Number of shares held and shareholding ratio after acquisition Number of shares held 1,558,000
Shareholding ratio(%) 100.00
4. Acquisition method Cash acquisition
5. Purpose of acquisition To participate in shareholder allocation via paid-in capital increase
6. Scheduled acquisition date -
7. Subject to filing of a material fact report on asset acquisition? No
-Total assets (as of the end of the latest fiscal year) (KRW) 5,406,405,840,533 Acquisition cost /Total assets(%) 4.72
8. Deemed a backdoor listing? No
-Plan to increase capital through third-party allotment within six months? N/A
9. Satisfying backdoor listing requirements for the issuing company (another corporation)? N/A
10. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2021-07-07
-Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 4
Absent (No.) 0
-Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside auditors) -
11. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission? Yes
12. Signed a put option contract, etc.? No
-Details of agreements -
13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - The purpose of the above is to participate in the paid-in capital increase to raise investment funds for expanding the copper foil plant of SK NEXILIS Malaysia SDN. BHD, in Malaysia an overseas subsidiary of SK Nexilis Co., Ltd.

- Above '7. Total assets (as of the end of the latest fiscal year) (KRW)' under '2. Details of acquisition' are based on SKC's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.

- Regarding above "6. Expected date of acquisition" above is July 13, 2021 for the first round of investment and November 22, 2021 for the second round of investment.

- In the 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below, the Current fiscal year is as of the end of 2020, the Previous fiscal year is as of the end of 2019?(established on Dec., 11, 2019).

- The authority to decide and execute the details related to the above is delegated to the Representative Director.
※Related disclosure -
[Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company](KRW)
Category Total assets Total liabilities Total shareholders' equity Capital stock Sales Net income External auditor's opinion External auditor
Current fiscal year 1,199,393,053,907 689,101,275,302 510,291,778,605 5,240,000,000 - -13,683,029,195 Unqualified KPMG Samjong Accounting Corp.
Previous fiscal year 5,000,000,000 4,900,000,000 100,000,000 1,000,000 - - - (not audited)
Two fiscal years prior - - - - - - - -

Disclaimer

SKC Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
