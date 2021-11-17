SKC : Decision on Acquisition of Sharesor Investment Certificatesof Other Corporations

- The purpose of the above is to participate in the paid-in capital increase to raise investment funds for expanding the copper foil plant of SK NEXILIS Malaysia SDN. BHD, in Malaysia an overseas subsidiary of SK Nexilis Co., Ltd.



- Above '7. Total assets (as of the end of the latest fiscal year) (KRW)' under '2. Details of acquisition' are based on SKC's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.



- Regarding above "6. Expected date of acquisition" above is July 13, 2021 for the first round of investment and November 22, 2021 for the second round of investment.



- In the 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below, the Current fiscal year is as of the end of 2020, the Previous fiscal year is as of the end of 2019?(established on Dec., 11, 2019).



- The authority to decide and execute the details related to the above is delegated to the Representative Director.