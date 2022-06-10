|
SKC : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
|
1. Type of shareholders' meeting
|
Extraordinary meeting
|
2. Date and time of meeting
|
2022-09-16
|
10 : 00
|
3. Place of meeting
|
Auditorium on the 6th floor, Building B, The K-Twin Towers, 50 Jongro 1-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul
|
4. Agenda and key issues
|
- Audit report
- No. 1: Approval of the split-off plan
- No. 2: Partial changes in the Articles of
Incorporation
|
5. Date of board resolution (decision date)
|
2022-06-08
|
- Attendance of outside directors
|
Present(No.)
|
4
|
Absent(No.)
|
0
|
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
|
-
|
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
|
- For a detailed agenda of of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders, please refer to the notice of convocation for shareholders' meeting to be announced later.
- Record date for confirming the list of shareholders : August 22, 2022
|
※ Related disclosure
|
-
Disclaimer
SKC Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:21:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
