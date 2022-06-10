Log in
    A011790   KR7011790003

SKC CO., LTD.

(A011790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
153500.00 KRW   -7.25%
153500.00 KRW   -7.25%
01:22aSKC : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
01:12aSKC : Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
PU
06/09South Korea’s Kospi Slips as High Fuel Prices Worry Investors; SKC Adds 2%
MT
SKC : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting

06/10/2022 | 01:22am EDT
Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
1. Type of shareholders' meeting Extraordinary meeting
2. Date and time of meeting 2022-09-16 10 : 00
3. Place of meeting Auditorium on the 6th floor, Building B, The K-Twin Towers, 50 Jongro 1-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul
4. Agenda and key issues

- Audit report

- No. 1: Approval of the split-off plan
- No. 2: Partial changes in the Articles of
Incorporation
5. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-06-08
- Attendance of outside directors Present(No.) 4
Absent(No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- For a detailed agenda of of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders, please refer to the notice of convocation for shareholders' meeting to be announced later.

- Record date for confirming the list of shareholders : August 22, 2022
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

SKC Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 492 B 3,58 B 3,58 B
Net income 2022 246 B 0,20 B 0,20 B
Net Debt 2022 2 399 B 1,91 B 1,91 B
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 5 651 B 4 500 M 4 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 720
Free-Float 54,0%
Managers and Directors
Won-Cheol Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Seo Bae Independent Director
Young-Suk Park Independent Director
Si-Won Park Independent Director
Seok-Joon Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKC CO., LTD.-12.03%4 500
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.34%90 204
AIR LIQUIDE2.06%80 779
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.83%39 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.34%36 032
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION3.43%29 702