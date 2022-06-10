SKC : Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)

14. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions

- This disclosure is being made since the amount converted into the Korean Won for the capital reduction with consideration for Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc, the subsidiary (KRW 370.9 billion) corresponds to more than 2.5% of the equity capital of SKC, the parent company (KRW 2.2824 trillion) for the latest fiscal year.



1. 1. Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc, a joint venture (JV) between the Company and MCI. (hereinafter, "MCNS-K"), agreed to terminate the joint venture on September 29, 2021, and hence, all shares owned by MCI (valuation of KRW 52,978 per share) under the premise that the company combination report in each relevant country is completed, MCNS-K will purchase and retire them.



2. After the capital reduction takes effect, the Company plans to hold a 100% stake in MCNS-K.



3. The payment of capital reduction will be made after the submission of old share certificates to MCI and the expiration of period for filing statement of objections by creditors, the completion of the corporate combination report in each relevant country, and the return of the certificate of non-issuance of share certificates.



4. The "10. Period for filing objection by creditor" above runs from June 9, 2022 until July 11, 2022.



5. The contents and schedule above may be changed depending on the progress of the corporate combination report in relevant each country and the progress of consultation and approval with the other related organizations, etc.



6. The total assets of the following subsidiaries and the parent company are based on the financial statements as of the end of 2021.