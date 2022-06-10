SKC : Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
06/10/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date
2022-06-10
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision
Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
2. Submission date of documents
2022-05-30
3. Reason for Revision
To reflect changes in detailed schedule
4. Revised Information
information
before revision
after revision
9. Schedule for capital
reduction
- Period for submission of old share certificates
May 30, 2022 - July 4, 2022
June 9, 2022 - July 11, 2022
14. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
4. The "10. Period for filing objection by creditor" above runs from May 30, 2022 until July 4, 2022.
4. The "10. Period for filing objection by creditor" above runs from June 09, 2022 until July 11, 2022.
-
Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
Subsidiary company
Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc.
's material business matters to report
1. Class and number of shares to be reduced
Common stock (shrs.)
7,000,640
Different classes of stocks (shrs.)
-
2. Par value per share (KRW)
5,000
3. Changes in capital stock
Before capital reduction (KRW)
After capital reduction (KRW)
70,006,400,000
35,003,200,000
4. Change in number of shares issued
Category
Before capital reduction (shrs.)
After capital reduction (shrs.)
Common stock (shrs.)
14,001,280
7,000,640
Different classes of stocks (shrs.)
-
-
5. Capital reduction ratio (%)
Common stock
50.00
Different classes of stocks
-
6. Record date of capital reduction
2022-05-26
7. Method of capital reduction
Voluntary onerous retirement (stock retirement)
8. Reasons for capital reduction
The joint venture by and between SKC, the controlling shareholder, and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ("MCI") was terminated.
9. Schedule for capital reduction
Scheduled date of shareholders' meeting
2022-05-26
Book closure period
-
Period for submission of old share certificates
June 9, 2022 - July 11, 2022
Scheduled delivery date of new share certificates
-
10. Period for filing statement of objections by creditors
-
11. Place for submitting old share certificates and delivery of new share certificates
-
12. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-05-26
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
-
Absent (No.)
-
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
Present
13. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission?
No
14. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This disclosure is being made since the amount converted into the Korean Won for the capital reduction with consideration for Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc, the subsidiary (KRW 370.9 billion) corresponds to more than 2.5% of the equity capital of SKC, the parent company (KRW 2.2824 trillion) for the latest fiscal year.
1. 1. Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc, a joint venture (JV) between the Company and MCI. (hereinafter, "MCNS-K"), agreed to terminate the joint venture on September 29, 2021, and hence, all shares owned by MCI (valuation of KRW 52,978 per share) under the premise that the company combination report in each relevant country is completed, MCNS-K will purchase and retire them.
2. After the capital reduction takes effect, the Company plans to hold a 100% stake in MCNS-K.
3. The payment of capital reduction will be made after the submission of old share certificates to MCI and the expiration of period for filing statement of objections by creditors, the completion of the corporate combination report in each relevant country, and the return of the certificate of non-issuance of share certificates.
4. The "10. Period for filing objection by creditor" above runs from June 9, 2022 until July 11, 2022.
5. The contents and schedule above may be changed depending on the progress of the corporate combination report in relevant each country and the progress of consultation and approval with the other related organizations, etc.
6. The total assets of the following subsidiaries and the parent company are based on the financial statements as of the end of 2021.