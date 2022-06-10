Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SKC Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A011790   KR7011790003

SKC CO., LTD.

(A011790)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
153500.00 KRW   -7.25%
01:22aSKC : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
01:12aSKC : Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
PU
06/09South Korea’s Kospi Slips as High Fuel Prices Worry Investors; SKC Adds 2%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKC : Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)

06/10/2022 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date 2022-06-10
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
2. Submission date of documents 2022-05-30
3. Reason for Revision To reflect changes in detailed schedule
4. Revised Information
information before revision after revision
9. Schedule for capital
reduction
- Period for submission of old share certificates
 		May 30, 2022 - July 4, 2022
 		June 9, 2022 - July 11, 2022
14. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions 4. The "10. Period for filing objection by creditor" above runs from May 30, 2022 until July 4, 2022. 4. The "10. Period for filing objection by creditor" above runs from June 09, 2022 until July 11, 2022.
-
Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
Subsidiary company Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc. 's material business matters to report
1. Class and number of shares to be reduced Common stock (shrs.) 7,000,640
Different classes of stocks (shrs.) -
2. Par value per share (KRW) 5,000
3. Changes in capital stock Before capital reduction (KRW) After capital reduction (KRW)
70,006,400,000 35,003,200,000
4. Change in number of shares issued Category Before capital reduction (shrs.) After capital reduction (shrs.)
Common stock (shrs.) 14,001,280 7,000,640
Different classes of stocks (shrs.) - -
5. Capital reduction ratio (%) Common stock 50.00
Different classes of stocks -
6. Record date of capital reduction 2022-05-26
7. Method of capital reduction Voluntary onerous retirement (stock retirement)
8. Reasons for capital reduction The joint venture by and between SKC, the controlling shareholder, and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ("MCI") was terminated.
9. Schedule for capital reduction Scheduled date of shareholders' meeting 2022-05-26
Book closure period -
Period for submission of old share certificates June 9, 2022 - July 11, 2022
Scheduled delivery date of new share certificates -
10. Period for filing statement of objections by creditors -
11. Place for submitting old share certificates and delivery of new share certificates -
12. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-05-26
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) -
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) Present
13. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission? No
14. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - This disclosure is being made since the amount converted into the Korean Won for the capital reduction with consideration for Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc, the subsidiary (KRW 370.9 billion) corresponds to more than 2.5% of the equity capital of SKC, the parent company (KRW 2.2824 trillion) for the latest fiscal year.

1. 1. Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc, a joint venture (JV) between the Company and MCI. (hereinafter, "MCNS-K"), agreed to terminate the joint venture on September 29, 2021, and hence, all shares owned by MCI (valuation of KRW 52,978 per share) under the premise that the company combination report in each relevant country is completed, MCNS-K will purchase and retire them.

2. After the capital reduction takes effect, the Company plans to hold a 100% stake in MCNS-K.

3. The payment of capital reduction will be made after the submission of old share certificates to MCI and the expiration of period for filing statement of objections by creditors, the completion of the corporate combination report in each relevant country, and the return of the certificate of non-issuance of share certificates.

4. The "10. Period for filing objection by creditor" above runs from June 9, 2022 until July 11, 2022.

5. The contents and schedule above may be changed depending on the progress of the corporate combination report in relevant each country and the progress of consultation and approval with the other related organizations, etc.

6. The total assets of the following subsidiaries and the parent company are based on the financial statements as of the end of 2021.
※ Related disclosure 2021-09-30 기타 경영사항(자율공시)
[Details of Subsidiary Company]
Name of subsidiary company 미쓰이케미칼앤드에스케이씨폴리우레탄㈜ Name in English Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc.
- Representative Ui-jun Im
- Main business Manufacturing and sales of Polyol
- Major subsidiary company? Yes
Total assets of subsidiary company (KRW) 1,002,192,398,179
Consolidated total assets of parent company (KRW) 6,180,132,503,610
Ratio to consolidated total assets of parent company (%) 16.22

Disclaimer

SKC Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SKC CO., LTD.
01:22aSKC : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
01:12aSKC : Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
PU
06/09South Korea’s Kospi Slips as High Fuel Prices Worry Investors; SKC Adds 2%
MT
06/09SKC to Sell Polyester Business to Hahn & Company for $1.27 Billion
MT
06/09SKC : sells off its film business, heading towards a global ESG materials solutions compan..
PU
06/07Skc Signs Sales And Purchase Agreement With Private Equity Firm To Sell Its Film Busine..
RE
06/06SKC May Sell Polyester Film Business
MT
06/03SKC Mulls Selling Pet Film Business
CI
06/03RESPONSE TO RUMORSOR MEDIA REPORTS : Undetermined
PU
05/30SKC : Decision on Capital Reduction (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKC CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 492 B 3,58 B 3,58 B
Net income 2022 246 B 0,20 B 0,20 B
Net Debt 2022 2 399 B 1,91 B 1,91 B
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 5 651 B 4 500 M 4 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 720
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart SKC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SKC Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 157 500,00 KRW
Average target price 204 583,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Won-Cheol Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Seo Bae Independent Director
Young-Suk Park Independent Director
Si-Won Park Independent Director
Seok-Joon Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKC CO., LTD.-12.03%4 500
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.34%90 204
AIR LIQUIDE2.06%80 779
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.83%39 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.34%36 032
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION3.43%29 702