  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  SKC Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A011790   KR7011790003

SKC CO., LTD.

(A011790)
SKC consortium invests $80 million in UK anode startup Nexeon

01/26/2022 | 02:30am EST
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A consortium including South Korean chemical company SK Co Ltd has invested $80 million in British battery materials startup Nexeon to ramp up production of its silicon anodes to meet global demand, the firms said on Wednesday.

The consortium, which includes private equity firms SJL Partners and BNW Investment, invested $33 million in Nexeon last November.

Nexeon, which is based in Abingdon, England, is known for producing silicon anodes, a crucial component in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which boost vehicle range and charging speed and lower charging costs.

As carmakers race to bring more electric vehicles to market, they are seeking ways to increase the range of their vehicles to give them a competitive edge, including by exploring new chemistries.

The startup said the funding and a new strategic partnership with SK would help it increase production and meet "rapidly increasing demands from its blue-chip customers in automotive and consumer electronics industries across Europe, North America, and Asia."

(Reporting by Nick Carey in London Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SKC CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 3 342 B 2,79 B 2,79 B
Net income 2021 247 B 0,21 B 0,21 B
Net Debt 2021 2 197 B 1,83 B 1,83 B
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 5 220 B 4 359 M 4 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 747
Free-Float -
Chart SKC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SKC Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 146 000,00 KRW
Average target price 212 285,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wan-Jae Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Byung-Soo Jeon Head-Financial Support
Jong-Seo Bae Independent Director
Young-Suk Park Independent Director
Seong-Geun Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKC CO., LTD.-16.33%4 359
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.90%99 968
AIR LIQUIDE-1.70%80 836
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.30%46 342
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.1.06%30 860
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.71%30 280