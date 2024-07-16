Elite Athletes to Compete in Skechers Apparel in Paris

Skechers will be hitting the sand in the City of Lights as American beach volleyball pros Andy Benesh and Miles Partain compete for a medal and glory in the brand’s performance apparel and headwear. Their new game-day uniforms include Skechers-branded hats, tank tops and shorts crafted with innovative and comfortable Skechers performance materials.

“I was raised and played volleyball in LA’s South Bay, steps from where Skechers is based. Having grown up with the brand, it’s fitting that I am taking them with me to Paris and competing for the first time on this global stage,” said Andy Benesh. “Skechers complements our unique style of play perfectly where comfort and performance are key, and they also embody the drive for excellence.”

“It’s amazing to be partnering with a well-respected global brand like Skechers, and it’s a bonus that they understand the beach lifestyle so well,” added Miles Partain. “Their team has been receptive to all our ideas and Skechers is known for comfort—you have to feel good on the sand if you’re going to perform your best, so this was an easy choice for us.”

“Skechers’ headquarters is up the street from where the best beach volleyball players in the world compete at the Manhattan Beach Open every summer. It’s a sport we have been involved with and know well. This partnership marks the first time we are truly a part of beach volleyball through Skechers apparel,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We are honored to be on the sand with two talented athletes who are competing for the first time in these games. We’re working with Andy and Miles to deliver apparel with the same comfort that performs as our footwear that is loved by elite athletes in basketball, soccer and more sports around the world. We look forward to being part of their journey in Paris and beyond.”

Andy Benesh grew up in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA and started playing indoor volleyball at USC before transitioning to the beach in 2018 when he qualified for the AVP draw for the first time. He’s had multiple legendary partners in his first four years in the league before teaming up with Miles Partain. Miles Partain from Pacific Palisades, CA will be the youngest beach volleyball athlete (age 22) to ever represent the United States at the games. Miles is currently on the UCLA Men’s Volleyball team and also on the AVP tour where he was the 2019 AVP rookie of the year and 2022 AVP offensive player of the year. Notable finishes for the pair include gold at the 2023 Gstaad Elite 16 and 2022 BPT Dubai Challenge, and Bronze at the 2023 NORCECA Beach Tour Finals.

Also competing in Paris in Skechers will be golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson. Additionally beyond the games, the Skechers team of elite athletes competing in the brand’s performance footwear includes NBA stars Julius Randle and Terance Mann; footballers Harry Kane, Anthony Elanga, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Mohammed Kudus; Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw, Chris Taylor, Brendan Donovan, Aaron Nola, and Wade Miley; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,200 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

