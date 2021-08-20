SKECHERS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. - SKX

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX).

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Skechers’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Skechers’ shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

