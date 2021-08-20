Log in
    SKX   US8305661055

SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.

(SKX)
  Report
SKECHERS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. - SKX

08/20/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX).

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Skechers’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Skechers’ shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Skechers shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-skx/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 277 M - -
Net income 2021 422 M - -
Net cash 2021 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 852 M 7 852 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 85,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 50,39 $
Average target price 65,45 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Greenberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Greenberg President & Director
John M. Vandemore Chief Financial Officer
David Weinberg Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Richard Siskind Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.40.21%7 852
NIKE, INC.18.60%265 628
ADIDAS AG1.38%68 609
PUMA SE15.19%18 576
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION51.52%12 021
CROCS, INC.126.51%8 854