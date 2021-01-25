Log in
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4th

01/25/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A conference call will be held the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating on the call will be David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning February 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET, through February 18, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13715391.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,770 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.


© Business Wire 2021
