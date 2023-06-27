Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company™, today announced that Skechers has been awarded Kids Brand of the Year at the Drapers Footwear Awards 2023. Skechers was praised by the panel of expert judges for being a quality brand that is relevant across all sectors, naming it an innovative and dynamic business.

“To win the Drapers Kids Brand of The Year award truly reflects the growth of this category, particularly with the popular light-up collections, and alongside styles that pay tribute to best-selling adult technologies,” said Richard Parker, managing director of Skechers UK & Ireland. “Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins have changed the way kids interact with footwear and parents are putting their children in Skechers not only for our innovative comfort styles, but also their convenience and value.”

David Weinberg, COO of Skechers, added: “Skechers has been outfitting kids with comfortable footwear for more than 25 years. Our collection has evolved over this time to include innovative light-up features, playful sparkly designs, and lightweight materials perfect for active play. From school to sports, Skechers has styles for every part of their day and this award recognizes that we’re a brand parents trust and kids love to wear—in the UK and around the world.”

The results of the Drapers Footwear Awards 2023 were revealed at an industry ceremony on 22 June in London at Grosvenor House. In 2019 and 2020, Skechers was recognized by Drapers as Women’s Brand of the Year, followed by Men’s Brand of the Year in 2021 and 2022. Drapers Magazine is the market-leading title offering unparalleled access to the UK fashion market, and the Drapers Footwear Awards are the most respected and prestigious in the footwear retail industry.

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections in the UK include retired footballer Jamie Redknapp as well as musician and entrepreneur Myleene Klass. Globally, brand endorsees include television personalities Martha Stewart, Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; music icons Doja Cat and Snoop Dogg; stage and screen star Ashley Park; and a slate of retired sports stars such as former American football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; boxer Sugar Ray Leonard; and NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace. Professional athletes who currently compete in Skechers include golfers Brooke Henderson and Matt Fitzpatrick; Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw; and pickleball pros Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin.

From fashion styles to lifestyle product and performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers’ offering is enhanced with the Company’s signature comfort innovations— including its patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® Technology, Massage Fit® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning® Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst® Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology and Skechers Stretch Fit® Technology.

The Company’s footwear and apparel collections are available in the United Kingdom at Skechers retail stores, skechers.co.uk, as well as department stores and footwear retailers.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), a Fortune 500® company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from The Comfort Technology Company™ are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,500 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States and the impact of Russia’s war of Ukraine; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2023. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627647972/en/