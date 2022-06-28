Skechers Named Men's Footwear Brand of the Year at the Drapers Footwear Awards 2022

Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company™, today announced that Skechers has been awarded Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year for the second year at the Drapers Footwear Awards 2022. Skechers was praised by the panel of expert judges for its unique ability to cater to a variety of consumer tastes and they commended the brand on its strong sales growth, recognizing the menswear market is the hardest to crack within the industry.

“To win the Drapers Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year award two years in a row truly reflects the superior Skechers product, tenacity of the sales teams, and effective marketing that has gone behind solidifying this category in our market,” said Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK & Ireland. “We are connecting with millions of consumers across the UK and our partnership with Jamie Redknapp is resonating with both our core audience and a growing segment who respects Jamie. It’s a successful partnership, one that we are happy to see continue, as we also look forward to our men’s business going from strength to strength.”

David Weinberg, COO of Skechers, added: “Earning the Drapers award for our men’s division for the second consecutive year is an illustration of how our investments in product development and infrastructure, from distribution to retail to online, have ensured that we’re delivering in-demand styles to consumers at the right time in the UK, across Europe and around the world. Our growth in this and other categories is also thanks to our signature comfort technologies that shoppers know they can only find at Skechers.”

The results of the Drapers Footwear Awards 2022 were revealed at an industry ceremony on 23 June in London at Grosvenor House. In 2019 and 2020, Skechers was recognized by Drapers as Women’s Brand of the Year, followed by Men’s Brand of the Year in 2021. Drapers Magazine is the market-leading title offering unparalleled access to the UK fashion market, and the Drapers Footwear Awards are the most respected and prestigious in the footwear retail industry.

In addition to retired football player Jamie Redknapp, celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections for men in the UK include music artist Willie Nelson; golfers Colin Montgomerie, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Billy Andrade; and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, as well as a slate of retired sports stars such as footballer Michael Ballack; American football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; and iconic boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

From fashion styles to lifestyle product and performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers’ offering is enhanced with the Company’s signature comfort innovations—including its patented Skechers Arch Fit Technology™, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology™, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology™, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology™, Skechers Stretch Fit Technology™, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology™ and Massage Fit Technology™.

The Company’s footwear and apparel collections are available in Skechers retail stores as well as at skechers.co.uk, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,308 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

