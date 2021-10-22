Skechers U S A : President Michael Greenberg Is Inducted Into Best of Manhattan's Hall of Fame and Wins “Pay It Forward” Award

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, announced that its president, Michael Greenberg, was the inaugural inductee in Best of Manhattan’s Hall of Fame. He was honored for his support of Manhattan Beach and decades of philanthropic work as an individual and through Skechers—raising over $30 million in total donations for a wide range of causes, from supporting children through the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk to helping families around the world. The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce also honored Skechers with the “Pay it Forward” award for its generosity, partnerships and investments in the Manhattan Beach community where the Company is headquartered.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005507/en/

Best of Manhattan's inaugural Hall of Fame inductee Michael Greenberg with his honor and Skechers' "Pay It Forward" award. The Skechers president and his company have raised more than $30 million for causes in the South Bay and around the world. Photo credit: Brenda Cash Photography

“On behalf of the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce, we are so excited to have presented the inaugural Hall of Fame Award to Michael Greenberg,” said Jill Dunn, chairwoman of the Manhattan Beach Chamber Board. “He is an integral part of Manhattan Beach and the entire Beach Cities community. His generosity is unparalleled. He and Skechers have done so much for so many organizations including the Friendship Foundation, the Roundhouse Aquarium, our local education foundations, the Hirschberg Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce and countless others. Michael is a gem, and we are truly blessed to have him as a part of our wonderful community.”

“Real success isn’t measured by an individual’s growth, but how much we can have a positive impact on other people’s lives,” added Skechers President Michael Greenberg, who also founded the Skechers Foundation and Skechers Restaurant COVID Relief Fund to support the South Bay. “Manhattan Beach has been a wonderful hometown—enabling us to grow the Skechers brand, care for our neighbors and raise funds to help those in need. Our company will be celebrating 30 years here next year, and I’m grateful for how generous our town has continually been to the Skechers team and our entire community.”

Greenberg has made Manhattan Beach the center of his philanthropic vision—partnering with Rabbi Yossi in 2005 to establish the Friendship Foundation for children with special needs; creating the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk to help raise over $17 million for the Friendship Foundation and education; and launching the Skechers Foundation’s National Scholarship Program to award college scholarships to talented students annually. He also established the Harrison Greenberg Foundation, raising $4 million to rebuild Manhattan Beach’s Roundhouse Aquarium and fund its Oceanographic Teaching Station programs.

Over the past year, Greenberg launched the Skechers Restaurant COVID Relief Fund, raising $730,000 to save local businesses; arranged for the Skechers Foundation to donate a million dollars to help Haiti’s earthquake victims; established the Skechers Haiti Relief Fund for additional contributions; and finalized plans for the South Bay’s first world-class Friendship Foundation Campus—a $40 million, 66,000-square-foot college-based learning, job training and creative education center that will change the lives of young adults with special needs and their families. The Campus is scheduled to break ground in early 2022 and plans to open its doors in 2023.

For three decades, Skechers has also grown and invested in the Manhattan Beach community—expanding its employment and corporate headquarters and driving business to the region—where it has cultivated charitable collections such as BOBS from Skechers, through which Skechers has donated over 16 million new shoes to children affected by poverty, homelessness and natural disasters in over 60 countries. As part of the BOBS movement, the Company has also donated over $7 million to help save and support more than 1.3 million shelter dogs and cats in the United States and Canada.

Held last night at Westdrift Manhattan Beach, the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce nominated the city’s most impactful businesses and events, and the community voted for the year’s winners on the Chamber’s website. In addition to being honored with the “Pay it Forward” award, Skechers was also nominated as a finalist in this year’s “Best of Manhattan” category.

The Company previously won the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce’s “Best of Manhattan Full Circle” award for best charity in 2013; “Best of Manhattan” awards in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018; and the “Pay it Forward” award in 2018, as well as the 2018 “Affair to Remember” award for the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk.

About Skechers Foundation

The Skechers Foundation was established to provide families around the world with the necessities and skills to succeed in life. In addition to organizing the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, the Skechers Foundation funds tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide education and job training, shoes, clothing, fitness and nutrition guidance to communities in need.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,057 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

