Skechers Wins Outdoor Footwear Brand of the Year and Accessory Brand of the Year at the 2022 Footwear Industry Awards

Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., has been named Outdoor Footwear Brand of the Year and Accessory Brand of the Year at the 2022 Footwear Industry Awards. Organised by Datateam Business Media, publisher of Footwear Today magazine, the Awards celebrate the brands, retailers and professionals at the heart of the footwear market.

“It’s a great honour to have earned not one, but two accolades this year at the Footwear Industry Awards,” said Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK and Ireland. “As The Comfort Technology Company™, for Skechers to be recognised for Outdoor Footwear Brand of the Year shows how the brand has successfully expanded into this space and is considered a key player when it comes to the innovations in our durable, lightweight and comfortable footwear for hiking, trail and exploring the great outdoors. To win Accessory Brand of the Year is a great added bonus, just like our popular backpack, sunglass and watch ranges add to the overall Skechers experience, building on the brand’s ever-evolving lifestyle package.”

From hiking boots and trail running sneakers to river sandals and rugged slides, Skechers offers a range of Outdoor products across numerous categories for men and women. As an industry leader in comfort known for developing innovative technologies and materials, the Skechers Outdoor collection offers many of the brand’s signature features including patented Skechers Arch Fit® Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning® Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst® Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology, Skechers Stretch Fit® Technology, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins™ Technology, as well as Goodyear® Performance Outsoles.

“Skechers has been a fixture at the Footwear Industry Awards over the years thanks to support from all of our UK retail partners,” said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. “Consumers in the UK and around the world clearly love getting away in our rugged Outdoor products that feature Goodyear® Performance Outsoles for enhanced traction, stability and durability. Additionally, the recognition for our accessories illustrates the strength of Skechers as a complete lifestyle brand beyond our footwear and apparel businesses.”

Skechers received numerous Footwear Industry Awards in past years, including Brand of the Year in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Additionally, Skechers won Sports Brand of the Year in 2012 and 2013, Fashion Brand of the Year in 2014 and 2015, Ladies’ Brand of the Year in 2016 and 2018, Children’s Brand of the Year in 2019, Men’s Brand of the Year in 2020, as well as Leader in Customer Service for 2018.

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers’ collections include music icons Ava Max, Chesca, Myleene Klass and Willie Nelson; television personalities Joanna Krupa, Brooke Burke, Martha Stewart and Amanda Kloots; Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw; and a slate of retired sports stars such as football players Jamie Redknapp and Michael Ballack, American football player and broadcaster Tony Romo and iconic boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, among others.

The Company’s footwear and apparel collections are available in Skechers retail stores as well as at skechers.co.uk, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is an English subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,355 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States and the impact of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2022. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005488/en/