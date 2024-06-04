Skechers USA, Inc. (“Skechers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ and a global footwear leader, today announced that John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available live and on replay for 90 days on the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,200 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

