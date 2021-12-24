Skeena Resources : Closes Strategic Investment from Franco-Nevada

Skeena Closes Strategic Investment from Franco-Nevada

Vancouver, BC (December 24, 2021) Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on December 23, 2021, it closed the structured non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") announced on December 13, 2021with Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada").

Skeena collected gross proceeds of C$30.9 million from the sale of 1,471,739 flow through common shares at a price of C$21.00 per share. Franco-Nevada was the end purchaser of the common shares issued in connection with the Offering. The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses. All the securities issued under this Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, Skeena granted to Franco-Nevada a right of first refusal over the sale of a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty (the "Royalty") over the Eskay Creek gold- silver project ("Eskay Creek"). In addition, Skeena and Franco-Nevada have entered into an amendment to the terms of their existing royalty agreement such that it will cover the same tenures as are covered in the existing Barrick royalty agreement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Skeena's securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility Study in Q1 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com

Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725

Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com