Skeena Resources : FY 2020 Third Quarter Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars) NOTICE TO READERS The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Skeena Resources Limited are the responsibility of the Company's management. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal controls through an audit committee, which is comprised primarily of non-management directors. "Walter Coles, Jr." "Andrew MacRitchie" Walter Coles, Jr. Andrew MacRitchie Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Vancouver, British Columbia November 12, 2020 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, Note 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,396,154 $ 13,119,477 Receivables 5 2,102,791 2,229,414 Prepaid expenses 6 3,132,166 567,755 GJ mineral property 7 - 3,083,035 Current assets 29,631,111 18,999,681 Deposits 8 1,477,000 1,413,500 Exploration and evaluation interests 9 2,408,114 1,836,759 Marketable securities 10 3,253,180 246,285 Capital assets 11 7,796,423 1,932,101 Total assets $ 44,565,828 $ 24,428,326 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12 $ 11,757,488 $ 4,083,095 Current portion of lease liability 14 1,508,595 307,500 Flow-through share premium liability 13 5,462,713 3,991,264 Current liabilities 18,728,796 8,381,859 Long-term lease liability 14 1,201,615 1,158,546 Provision for closure and reclamation 15 3,280,955 3,280,955 Total liabilities 23,211,366 12,821,360 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital stock 16 131,195,026 99,185,162 Reserves 16 15,180,627 13,585,108 Proceeds received in advance 16 222,310 - Deficit (125,243,501) (101,163,304) Total shareholders' equity 21,354,462 11,606,966 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 44,565,828 $ 24,428,326 GOING CONCERN (NOTE 1) SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (NOTE 18) ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: signed "Craig Parry" signed "Suki Gill" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 1 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended Note September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Exploration and evaluation 9 $ 21,997,112 $ 4,334,987 $ 31,767,209 $ 6,490,532 Share-based payments 12,16 438,619 932,424 1,435,772 1,768,026 Wages 12 180,458 179,296 871,884 549,311 Communications 254,427 150,649 720,760 585,390 Professional fees 288,867 44,122 473,891 162,229 Office and administration 137,818 119,231 280,827 182,482 Consulting 194,441 185 747,958 173,985 Travel 5,402 13,352 35,669 62,890 Transfer agent and listing 180,225 4,620 208,910 21,466 Property research - 3,979 - 27,682 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (15,631) 8,157 (3,682) 16,368 Interest (income) expense (125,628) 7,012 (327,603) 31,317 Accretion 14,15 13,295 42,138 76,735 126,414 Amortization 11 81,428 94,137 268,451 282,147 (Gain) loss on marketable securities 10 (1,878,890) 358,220 (2,928,405) 643,220 Impairment of mineral property interests 9 - 3,283,144 - 3,283,144 Flow-through share premium recovery 13 (3,869,254) (588,922) (5,429,740) (725,409) Gain on sale of mineral property 7 - - (4,118,439) - Recovery on net assets - (115,990) - (115,990) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (17,882,689) $ (8,870,741) $ (24,080,197) $ (13,565,204) Loss per share $ (0.10) $ (0.08) $ (0.16) $ (0.13) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 171,429,718 108,354,004 151,630,380 104,313,187 Certain of the prior periods' figures have been reclassified to conform with the current periods' presentation. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) Capital Stock Reserves Proceeds Total Received in Shareholders' Shares Amount Options Warrants Total Reserves Advance Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2018 97,847,879 $81,566,790 $ 8,206,228 $ 2,873,790 $ 11,080,018 $ - $ (74,080,441) $ 18,566,367 Issue of shares, net of costs 17,441,797 6,838,721 - - - - 6,838,721 Flow-through share premium - (316,978) - - - - (316,978) Share-based payments - - 2,505,090 - 2,505,090 - 2,505,090 Loss for the nine months - - - - - (13,565,204) (13,565,204) Balance at September 30, 2019 115,289,676 $ 88,088,533 $ 10,711,318 $ 2,873,790 $ 13,385,108 $ - $ (87,645,645) $ 14,027,996 Balance at December 31, 2019 134,801,872 $99,185,162 $ 10,711,318 $ 2,873,790 $ 13,585,108 $ - $ (101,163,304) $ 11,606,966 Private placements 29,800,334 33,261,506 - - - - - 33,261,506 Share issue costs - (1,185,635) - - - - - (1,185,635) Exercise of options 1,473,446 1,263,816 (542,037) - (542,037) - - 721,779 Exercise of warrants 5,607,449 5,571,366 - - - - - 5,571,366 Flow-through share premium - (6,901,189) - - - - - (6,901,189) Share-based payments - - 2,137,556 - 2,137,556 - - 2,137,556 Proceeds received in advance - - - - - 222,310 - 222,310 Loss for the nine months - - - - - - (24,080,197) (24,080,197) Balance at September 30, 2020 171,683,101 $131,195,026 $ 12,306,837 $ 2,873,790 $ 15,180,627 $ 222,310 $ (125,243,501) $ 21,354,462 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) For the nine months ended September 30 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period $ (24,080,197) $ (13,565,204) Items not affecting cash Amortization (Note 11) 268,451 282,147 Accretion (Notes 14 and 15) 76,735 112,131 Impairment of mineral property (Note 9) - 3,283,144 Share-based payments (Note 12) 1,435,772 1,768,026 Flow-through recovery (5,429,740) (408,430) (Gain) loss on marketable securities (2,928,405) 643,220 Gain on sale of mineral property (4,118,439) - Items not affecting cash - Exploration and evaluation Amortization (Note 9) 185,095 - Accretion (Note 9) 33,641 - Share-based payments (Note 9) 701,784 737,064 Changes in non-cash operating working capital Receivables (623,377) 891,958 Prepaid expenses (2,564,411) (81,069) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,576,548 2,268,891 Net cash used in operating activities (30,466,543) (4,068,122) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from share issuance 32,075,871 6,521,743 Proceeds from warrant exercises 5,571,366 - Proceeds from option exercises 721,779 - Proceeds received in advance 222,310 - Net cash provided by financing activities 38,591,326 6,521,743 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of mineral property 7,500,000 550,000 Surety collateral (7,000) - Lease payments (1,130,909) (230,625) Exploration and evaluation asset additions (579,172) (362,500) Costs to prepare GJ property for sale (355,026) - Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 671,510 453,400 Purchase of equipment (2,947,509) (13,335) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,151,894 396,940 Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 11,276,677 2,850,561 Cash, beginning of the period 13,119,477 1,092,291 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 24,396,154 $ 3,942,852 Supplemental non-cash information: During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company received StrikePoint Gold Inc. ("StrikePoint") securities valued at $750,000 in satisfaction of accounts receivable from StrikePoint (Note 10). The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Skeena Resources Limited ("Skeena" or the "Company") is incorporated under the laws of the province of British Columbia, Canada, and its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The Company's corporate office is located at Suite 650, 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 0C3. The Company is in the exploration stage with respect to its mineral property interests and has not, as yet, achieved commercial production.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis with the assumption that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company has working capital of $10,902,315 at September 30, 2020, and consumed net cash used in operations of $30,466,543 for the period ended September 30, 2020. Prior to December 31, 2021, the Company must spend $27,027,052 on qualifying Canadian

Exploration Expenditures ("CEE" as defined in the Canadian Income Tax Act) in addition to any non-qualifying expenditures that are required to be incurred (Note 13). The Company has limited cash resources, as compared with its planned expenditures, has incurred significant operating losses and negative cash flows from operations in the past, and will require additional funding in order to continue operations. While the Company has been successful in obtaining funding in the past, through the sale of assets and the issuance of additional equity, there is no assurance that funding will be available in the future. An inability to raise additional funds would adversely impact the future assessment of the Company as a going concern. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company is dependent upon its ability to finance its operations and exploration programs through financing activities that may include issuances of additional debt or equity securities. The recoverability of the carrying value of exploration projects and, ultimately, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, is dependent upon the existence and economic recovery of reserves, the ability to raise financing to complete the exploration and development of its properties, and upon future profitable production or, alternatively, upon the Company's ability to dispose of its interest on an advantageous basis, all of which are uncertain. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include adjustments to amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue operations. Such adjustments could be material. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Statement of Compliance and Accounting Policies

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International

Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting, are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and are consistent with interpretations by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accounting policies as set out in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the adoption of updated policies described in Note 3. The disclosures which follow do not include all disclosures required for the annual financial statements. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereon for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors approved these condensed interim consolidated financial statements on November 12, 2020. 5 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued) Basis of measurement These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an historical cost basis, except for marketable securities which are valued at fair value on the reporting date. In addition, these condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. Principles of consolidation These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its formerly wholly owned subsidiaries, listed below. Subsidiaries are those entities which the Company controls by having the power to govern the financial and operating policies. The existence and effect of potential voting rights that are currently exercisable or convertible are considered when assessing whether the Company controls another entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is obtained by the Company and are de-consolidated from the date that control ceases. Each of the subsidiaries was 100% owned by the Company. Subsidiary Location Sona Resources Corp. until sold on November 15, 2019 (Note 9) Canada No. 75 Corporate Ventures Ltd. until sold on November 15, 2019 (Note 9) Canada Significant accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of expenses during the reporting periods. Actual outcomes could differ from these estimates and judgments, which, by their nature, are uncertain. The impacts of such estimates are pervasive throughout the financial statements, and may require accounting adjustments based on future occurrences. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and may affect both the period of revision and future periods. 3. NEW STANDARDS, AMENDMENTS AND INTERPRETATIONS ADOPTED The IASB has issued a number of amendments to standards and interpretations, some of which were not yet effective in 2020. Amendments not yet effective have not been applied in preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. It is anticipated that these amendments will have no impact on the Company's financial statements when they are adopted in future years. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has adopted the following new standards and amendments: Amendments to IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3") (assist in determining whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination or an asset acquisition. It amends the definition of a business to include an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create goods and services provided to customers, generating investment and other income, and it excludes returns in the form of lower costs and other economic benefits. This amendment did not have a material impact on the

Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Amendments to IFRS 9, Financial Instruments ("IFRS 9") and IFRS 7, Financial Instruments: Disclosures ("IFRS 7") will affect entities that apply the hedge accounting requirements to hedging relationships directly affected by the interest rate benchmark reform. The amendments modify specific hedge accounting requirements, so that entities would apply those hedge accounting requirements assuming that the interest rate benchmark is not altered as a result of the interest rate benchmark reform. If a hedging relationship no longer meets the requirements for hedge accounting for reasons other than those specified by the amended Standards, then discontinuation of hedge accounting is still required. This amendment did not have a material impact on the

Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 6 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 3. RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) New standards and interpretations net yet adopted Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current (Amendments to IAS 1) The IASB has published Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current (Amendments to IAS 1) which clarifies the guidance on whether a liability should be classified as either current or non-current. The amendments: clarify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current should only be based on rights that are in place "at the end of the reporting period"

non-current should only be based on rights that are in place "at the end of the reporting period" clarify that classification is unaffected by expectations about whether an entity will exercise its right to defer settlement of a liability

make clear that settlement includes transfers to the counterparty of cash, equity instruments, other assets or services that result in extinguishment of the liability. This amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022. Earlier application is permitted. The extent of the impact of adoption of this amendment has not yet been determined. 4. RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Financial instruments are agreements between two parties that give rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability or equity instrument of another entity. Financial instruments are classified into one of the following three categories: fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL"); fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"); and amortized cost. The carrying values of the Company's financial instruments are classified into the following categories: Financial Instrument Category September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents Amortized cost $ 24,396,154 $ 13,119,477 Receivables not due from governments Amortized cost $ 255,880 $ 1,080,340 Marketable securities FVTPL $ 3,253,180 $ 246,285 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Amortized cost $ 11,757,488 $ 4,083,095 Lease liability Amortized cost $ 2,710,210 $ 1,466,046 The Company's risk exposure and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below: Credit risk Credit losses are measured using a present value and probability-weighted model that considers all reasonable and supportable information available without undue cost or effort along with information available concerning past defaults, current conditions and forecasts at the reporting date. IFRS 9 requires the recognition of 12 month expected credit losses (the portion of lifetime expected credit losses from default events that are expected within 12 months of the reporting date) if credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition (stage 1), and lifetime expected credit losses for financial instruments for which the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition (stage or which are credit impaired (stage 3). There are no material expected credit losses with respect to the Company's financial instruments held at amortized cost. 7 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) Market risk Market risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market prices. Market risk consists of interest rate risk, foreign currency risk and other price risk. As at September 30, 2020, the Company is exposed to market risk on its marketable securities. A 10% decrease in the share price of the Company's StrikePoint marketable securities (Note 10) would result in a $325,318 decrease to the Company's marketable securities and a decrease of the same amount to the Company's gain on marketable securities. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its obligations as they become due. The Company's approach to managing liquidity risk is to ensure that it will have sufficient cash to meet liabilities when due. The Company manages its liquidity risk by forecasting cash flows from operations and anticipating any investing and financing activities. Management and the Board of Directors are actively involved in the review, planning and approval of significant expenditures and commitments. All of the liabilities presented as accounts payable and accrued liabilities are due within 90 days of September 30, 2020. Other risks In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak to constitute a pandemic. The spread of COVID-19 has severely impacted economies around the globe. In many countries, including Canada, businesses have been forced to cease or limit operations for long or indefinite periods of time. Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, maintaining minimum distances between people, and closures of non-essential services have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in significant unemployment and an economic slowdown. Global stock markets have also experienced great volatility and a significant weakening of certain sectors. Governments and central banks have responded with monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. To date, the Company's operations have not been materially negatively affected by these events, apart from increasing costs, in particular around health and safety and housing field-staff. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the effectiveness of government and central bank responses, remains unclear at this time. It is not possible to reliably estimate the duration of the impact, the severity of the consequences, nor the impact, if any, on the financial position and results of the Company for future periods. RECEIVABLES

Receivables consist primarily of amounts due from governments in relation to refundable Mineral Exploration Tax Credits, or Goods and Services Tax. September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Mineral Exploration Tax Credits $ 581,094 $ 581,094 Goods and Services Tax 1,265,817 567,980 Due from StrikePoint - 750,000 Other 255,880 330,340 Total $ 2,102,791 $ 2,229,414 8 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 6. PREPAID EXPENSES September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Exploration $ 2,967,673 $ 166,719 Communications 69,136 139,958 General and administrative 54,345 79,970 Insurance 41,012 181,108 Total $ 3,132,166 $ 567,755 7. GJ MINERAL PROPERTY On November 4, 2015, the Company acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the GJ Property in exchange for cash consideration of $500,000 and 1,294,753 common shares valued at $1,000,000. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement, the Company committed to issue shares valued at $1,500,000 prior to November 4, 2017 (issued), shares valued at $1,500,000 prior to November 4, 2020 (not issued) and a cash payment of $4,000,000 before commencement of commercial production from the GJ Property. Legal fees of $21,535 incurred in the acquisition of the GJ Property were capitalized. The majority of the claims that constitute the GJ Property are subject to three different royalties varying from 1% to 3%. In each case the royalty may be halved by making a payment of $500,000, $1,000,000 or $2,000,000. A total of 5 mineral claims at the GJ Property are subject to no royalty whatsoever. On February 4, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell the Company's 100% interest in the GJ Property to Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited ("Newcrest") for consideration of $7,500,000 cash and the assumption by Newcrest of future payment obligations and royalties on the GJ Property (the "Newcrest Agreement"). As a result of the Company's plans to sell the GJ Property and its active search for a buyer, the Company had classified the GJ Property as a held-for-sale asset, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations at December 31, 2019. Following the change in classification of the GJ Property, the net carrying value of $3,083,035 (Note 9) of the mineral property and the related surety bond deposit of $56,500 (Note 8) had been reclassified from non-current assets to current assets on the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, additional costs of $355,026 were incurred in order to prepare the property for sale and were added to the capitalized property costs. After deducting the surety bond deposit and capitalizing these additional costs, the balance of costs capitalized to the GJ Property was $3,381,561. On May 1, 2020 the Company completed the Newcrest Agreement, whereby it sold the GJ Property to Newcrest in exchange for $7,500,000 cash and for the assumption by Newcrest of future payment obligations and royalties on the GJ Property. The costs capitalized to the GJ Property were offset against the proceeds received, resulting in a gain of $4,118,439 on the sale of the property. 9 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 7. GJ MINERAL PROPERTY (continued) Summary of GJ Property sale: Held-for-sale asset at December 31, 2019 $ 3,083,035 Costs incurred to prepare property for sale 355,026 Deposit recoverable (Note 8) (56,500) Capitalized cost prior to sale 3,381,561 Proceeds received (7,500,000) Gain on sale of mineral property $ (4,118,439) 8. DEPOSITS Deposits are amounts placed as security, either in conjunction with a lease for office space, or as deposits with governments or insurance agencies in order to help ensure that reclamation of sites is completed. Deposits relate to the following: Deposits Snip Eskay Spectrum GJ Blackdome Office Total Dec. 31, 2018 $ 931,000 $ 45,000 $ - $ 159,500 $ 130,541 $ 100,000 $ 1,366,041 Additions - - - - 10,000 - 10,000 Surety Collateral 337,500 - - - - - 337,500 Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,268,500 45,000 $ - 159,500 $ 140,541 100,000 1,713,541 Returned - - - (103,000) - - (103,000) Disposals - - - - (140,541) - (140,541) Held-for-sale (Note 7) - - - (56,500) - - (56,500) Dec. 31, 2019 $ 1,268,500 $ 45,000 $ - $ - $ - $ 100,000 $ 1,413,500 Additions - 11,500 45,000 - - - 56,500 Surety Collateral - 52,000 - - - - 52,000 Returned - (45,000) - - - - (45,000) Sept. 30, 2020 $ 1,268,500 $ 63,500 $ 45,000 $ - $ - $ 100,000 $ 1,477,000 The reclamation security required under the Mines Act (British Columbia) has been provided in the form of a surety bond. A percentage of the surety bond amount is held as collateral by the surety provider, and is shown as a deposit on the Company's statement of financial position. The Company is currently in discussion with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to assess whether there may be a reduction in reclamation security as a result of improvements made to local infrastructure. The Company has provided surety covering a total $2,938,000 of reclamation security at September 30, 2020, which subsequently increased to $15,953,256 on acquisition of Eskay Creek from Barrick on October 2, 2020 (Note 18). 10 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 9. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION INTERESTS Snip Property, British Columbia, Canada On July 19, 2017, the Company completed the final share payment under its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snip gold mine from Barrick Gold Inc. ("Barrick"). The optioned property consists of one mining lease, holding the former Snip gold mine, and four mineral tenures. Pursuant to the option agreement, Skeena completed a work commitment of $2 million and issued 325,000 common shares to Barrick. The closure and reclamation cost estimate is reviewed periodically, with any increase in the estimate being added to the amount shown as Exploration and Evaluation Interests asset for Snip. Barrick retained a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the property. In addition, subject to Skeena delineating in excess of 2 million ounces of gold, Barrick may exercise its right to purchase a 51% interest in the property in exchange for paying the Company three times the costs incurred by the Company in exploring and developing the property, following which the parties would form a joint venture and Barrick would relinquish its 1% NSR. In addition, an unrelated historic 3% royalty exists on gold recovered from ore containing at least 0.3 ounces of gold per ton. On October 16, 2018, Skeena closed an agreement with Hochschild Mining Holdings Limited ("Hochschild"). The agreement included an option to acquire a portion of Skeena's Snip Property, and, for so long as Hochschild holds at least 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Skeena, the right to have a representative on the Board of Directors, and to participate in any offering of Skeena common shares. Under the property option agreement, Skeena granted Hochschild an option to earn a 60% undivided interest in Snip located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (the "Option"). Hochschild will have three years to provide notice to Skeena that it wishes to exercise the Option. Once exercised, Hochschild shall then have a further three years (the "Option Period") to: incur expenditures on Snip that are no less than twice the amount of such expenditures incurred by Skeena from March 23, 2016 up until the time of exercise of the Option by Hochschild;

incur no less than $7.5 million in exploration or development expenditures on Snip in each 12-month period of the Option Period; and

12-month period of the Option Period; and provide 60% of the financial assurance required by governmental authorities for the Snip mining properties. After completing a minimum spend of $22,500,000, Hochschild may extend the Option Period by a further period of 12 months by making a cash payment to Skeena of $1.0 million. 11 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 9. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION INTERESTS (continued) Eskay Creek Property, British Columbia, Canada Initial Option: On December 18, 2017, Skeena announced that it had secured an option (the "Initial Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Eskay Creek property ("Eskay") from Barrick located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia. Skeena has since renegotiated the Initial Option, described below. In order to earn the 100% interest, under the terms of the Initial Option agreement, Skeena was to have incurred $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures by December 18, 2020 (incurred), and was to have paid $17.7 million in cash. Under the Initial Option, Barrick was to retain a 1.0% NSR on all parts of the property which are not already subject to royalties. In addition, Barrick was to retain a back-in right to purchase a 51% interest in the property for a 12-month period following notification by Skeena of a NI 43-101 resource on the property of at least 1,500,000 ounces of contained gold (or equivalent). Barrick would have been able to exercise this right under the Initial Option by forfeiting its 1.0% NSR, paying Skeena up to three times Skeena's cumulative expense on the project, reimbursing Skeena for the purchase price, and by assuming any bonding requirement for Barrick's proportionate interest, following which the parties would have formed a joint venture. Definitive Agreement: On October 2, 2020 the Company announced the successful acquisition of Eskay from Barrick. Skeena and Barrick agreed to amend the terms of the Initial Option agreement. Under the renegotiated "Definitive Agreement" signed August 4, 2020, Barrick relinquished its right to repurchase 51% of Eskay Creek and instead, as a result of this transaction Barrick has become a significant shareholder in Skeena. Skeena acquired a 100% ownership interest in Eskay Creek in exchange for: The issuance to Barrick of 22,500,000 units, with each unit comprised of one common share of Skeena and one non-transferrable half warrant. The exercise price of each non-transferrable full warrant of $2.70 is approximately a 60% premium to the 20-day VWAP and a 35% premium to the closing price of the shares on July 3, 2020, the date of signing a binding term sheet; and

non-transferrable half warrant. The exercise price of each non-transferrable full warrant of $2.70 is approximately a 60% premium to the 20-day VWAP and a 35% premium to the closing price of the shares on July 3, 2020, the date of signing a binding term sheet; and The grant of a 1% NSR royalty on the entire Eskay Creek land package. Half of that royalty may be repurchased from Barrick during the 24-month period after closing, at a cost of $17,500,000; and

24-month period after closing, at a cost of $17,500,000; and A contingent payment, payable if Skeena sells more than a 50% interest in Eskay Creek during the 24-month period after closing, of $15,000,000. Barrick announced that it owned approximately 12.4% of Skeena's shares outstanding after closing. If Barrick were to exercise the warrants, its ownership of Skeena would increase to 17.2% on a partially diluted basis and Skeena would receive cash proceeds of $30,400,000. From the closing date, Barrick will be subject to an 18-month standstill, such that its ownership of Skeena shall not exceed 19.9%. So long as Barrick maintains at least a 10% ownership in Skeena on a partially diluted basis, it will have a right to maintain its pro-rata ownership via participation in future Skeena financings and to appoint a Director to Skeena's Board of Directors. Porter Idaho Property, British Columbia, Canada On August 15, 2018, the Company sold the Porter Idaho Property to StrikePoint in exchange for 9,500,000 securities of StrikePoint (Note 10), and a series of payments totalling $1,500,000 over a period ending December 31, 2019 (received $750,000 paid in cash at December 31, 2019, and $750,000 paid in shares during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 - Note 10). In addition, Skeena holds a 1% NSR on the property and StrikePoint has the option to buy back 0.5% at a price of $750,000. 12 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 9. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION INTERESTS (continued) Spectrum Property, British Columbia, Canada On October 27, 2014, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Spectrum Property in exchange for 8,000,000 common shares valued at $6,000,000, together with an interest-free promissory note payable to Eilat Exploration Ltd. ("Eilat") in the amount of $700,000. Of these shares, 6,400,000 common shares were issued to Eilat and 1,600,000 common shares were issued to Keewatin Consultants (2002) Inc. ("Keewatin"), a private company held by a former director. The total acquisition cost for the Spectrum Property amounted to $6,862,175. During the year-ended December 31, 2019, the Tahltan Central Government undertook an initiative to protect the places that have cultural, ecological and sustenance value to the Tahltan, and identified that the Spectrum project covers one such place. The Company regarded this development as an impairment indicator which triggered an analysis of the net recoverable amount of the Spectrum property. As a result, the Company recorded an impairment loss of $7,362,175, reducing the Spectrum Property's carrying value to $Nil, determined in accordance with Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Blackdome Property, British Columbia, Canada On September 15, 2016, the Company announced that it had successfully acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sona Resources Corporation ("Sona"). On November 15, 2019, the Company sold all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sona and No. 75 Corporate Ventures Ltd. to Tempus Resources Limited ("Tempus") in exchange for $500,000 in cash. Because the Company accepted an offer to purchase Sona and No. 75 for a value which was lower than the carrying value of the related net assets, the Company considered this an indicator of impairment and conducted an impairment assessment prior to the transaction closing. As a result of the impairment assessment, the Company recorded an impairment of the Blackdome mineral property interest of $3,283,144, determined in accordance with Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. As a result of the sale, Skeena disposed of the net assets of the subsidiaries, including $2,327,721 in exploration and evaluation assets, and $1,581,934 in provision for closure and reclamation liability (Note 15). Exploration and evaluation assets Acquisition costs have been capitalised as follows: Eskay Snip Blackdome GJ Spectrum Total Total at Dec. 31, 2018 $ 250,000 $ - $ 5,670,975 $ 3,026,535 $ 7,362,175 $ 16,309,685 Recovery - - (50,000) - - (50,000) Impairment - - (3,283,144) - (7,362,175) (10,645,319) Closure liability - 1,586,759 (25,110) - - 1,561,649 Sale - - (2,327,721) - - (2,327,721) Land costs - - 15,000 - - 15,000 Held-for-sale (Note 7) - - - (3,026,535) - (3,026,535) Total at Dec. 31, 2019 $ 250,000 $ 1,586,759 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,836,759 Closure liability - (7,817) - - - (7,817) Land costs 579,172 - - - - 579,172 Total at September 30, 2020 $ 829,172 $ 1,578,942 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,408,114 13 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 9. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION INTERESTS (continued) Exploration and evaluation expenses Exploration and evaluation costs have been incurred as follows: Three months ended September 30, 2020 Eskay Snip Total Claim renewals and permits $ 46,941 $ 9,642 $ 56,583 Fieldwork, camp support and local office 7,188,103 671,458 7,859,561 Assays, analysis and storage 664,414 59 664,473 Community relations 26,534 - 26,534 Drilling 5,366,694 - 5,366,694 Environmental studies 1,027,048 298,998 1,326,046 Geology, geophysics, and geochemical 2,510,193 78,657 2,588,850 Fuel 736,897 31,800 768,697 Helicopter 2,591,238 166,371 2,757,609 Electrical 23,851 7,799 31,650 Metallurgy 178,271 - 178,271 Amortization (Note 11) 182,142 - 182,142 Accretion 32,307 - 32,307 Share-based payments 148,051 9,644 157,695 Total for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2020 $20,722,684 $1,274,428 $21,997,112 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Eskay Snip Total Claim renewals and permits $ 73,726 $ 56,051 $ 129,777 Fieldwork, camp support and local office 10,809,907 1,088,552 11,898,459 Assays, analysis and storage 1,024,348 26,329 1,050,677 Community relations 85,037 12,831 97,868 Drilling 6,405,539 - 6,405,539 Environmental studies 2,069,114 463,532 2,532,646 Geology, geophysics, and geochemical 3,988,758 410,962 4,399,720 Fuel 905,761 55,346 961,107 Helicopter 2,850,336 227,356 3,077,692 Electrical 35,738 7,799 43,537 Metallurgy 249,667 - 249,667 Amortization (Note 11) 185,095 - 185,095 Accretion 33,641 - 33,641 Share-based payments 658,873 42,911 701,784 Total for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2020 $29,375,540 $2,391,669 $31,767,209 14 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 9. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION INTERESTS (continued) Three months ended September 30, 2019 Blackdome GJ Eskay Snip Total Claim renewals and permits $ 150,027 $ - $ 37,377 $ 36,333 $ 223,737 Fieldwork, camp support and local office 10,011 411 565,846 1,740 578,008 Camp housing & transport - - 463,556 - 463,556 Assays and analysis/storage - 1,136 89,394 13,396 103,926 Community relations 161 745 7,265 1,446 9,617 Drilling - - 854,445 - 854,445 Environmental studies 18,955 - 38,044 4,480 61,479 Geology, geophysics, and geochemical 15,288 237 1,004,708 42,848 1,063,081 Fuel - - 71,410 - 71,410 Helicopter 9,610 - 432,657 6,688 448,955 Metallurgy - - 93,907 - 93,907 Share based payments - - 238,515 124,351 362,866 Total for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2019 $ 204,052 $ 2,529 $ 3,897,124 $ 231,282 $ 4,334,987 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Blackdome GJ Eskay Snip Total Claim renewals and permits $ 191,765 $ - $ 119,949 $ 90,146 $ 401,860 Fieldwork, camp support and local office 14,722 1,235 663,576 67,747 747,280 Camp housing & transport - - 463,556 - 463,556 Assays and analysis/storage - 1,318 102,708 50,927 154,953 Community relations 161 11,201 23,793 64,862 100,017 Drilling - - 854,445 - 854,445 Environmental studies 43,959 - 81,430 10,215 135,604 Geology, geophysics, and geochemical 39,271 3,150 1,614,399 418,733 2,075,553 Fuel - - 71,116 - 71,116 Helicopter 9,610 - 440,902 18,859 469,371 Metallurgy - - 279,713 - 279,713 Share based payments - - 526,216 210,848 737,064 Total for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019 $ 299,488 $ 16,904 $ 5,241,803 $ 932,337 $ 6,490,532 15 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 10. MARKETABLE SECURITIES On August 15, 2018, the Company sold Mount Rainey to StrikePoint in exchange for 9,500,000 securities of StrikePoint (the "StrikePoint Securities"), and a series of cash and share payments totalling $1,500,000 (Note 9). The initial fair value of the StrikePoint Securities received was $1,472,500. On January 29, 2020, the Company received an additional 15,000,000 shares of StrikePoint in satisfaction of the remaining $750,000 due to the Company (Note 9). Number of shares Cost Fair value Balance at December 31, 2018 9,500,000 $ 1,472,500 $ 1,425,000 Sold (4,027,000) (624,185) (453,400) Realized loss - - (170,785) Unrealized loss - - (554,530) Balance at December 31, 2019 5,473,000 $ 848,315 $ 246,285 Number of shares Cost Fair value Balance at December 31, 2019 5,473,000 $ 848,315 $ 246,285 Received 15,000,000 750,000 750,000 Sold (3,351,000) (261,611) (671,510) Realized gain - - 409,899 Unrealized gain - - 2,518,506 Balance at September 30, 2020 17,122,000 $ 1,336,704 $ 3,253,180 16 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 11. CAPITAL ASSETS Camp Buildings Right-of-use Right-of-use Computer Computer Camp Field and Office Asset - Office Asset - E&E Cost Software Equipment Equipment Equipment Structures Equipment Lease Equipment Total Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 57,852 $ 82,922 $ - $ 713,095 $ - $ 95,616 $ - $ - $ 949,485 Additions 5,182 10,899 - - - 1,001 1,657,518 - 1,674,600 Balance, December 31, 2019 63,034 93,821 - 713,095 - 96,617 1,657,518 - 2,624,085 Additions 5,642 30,979 5,316 122,280 3,879,795 1,342 25,505 2,247,009 6,317,868 Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 68,676 $ 124,800 $ 5,316 $ 835,375 $ 3,879,795 $ 97,959 $ 1,683,023 $ 2,247,009 $ 8,941,953 Accumulated Amortization Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 53,980 $ 29,214 $ - $ 184,529 $ - $ 47,736 $ - $ - $ 315,459 Amortization - G&A 7,703 17,795 - 104,529 - 9,710 236,788 - 376,525 Balance, December 31, 2019 61,683 47,009 - 289,058 - 57,446 236,788 - 691,984 Amortization - G&A 3,161 12,434 178 64,544 - 6,033 182,101 - 268,451 Amortization - E&E (Note 9) - - - - - - - 185,095 185,095 Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 64,844 $ 59,443 $ 178 $ 353,602 $ - $ 63,479 $ 418,889 $ 185,095 $ 1,145,530 Carrying Value Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 1,351 $ 46,812 $ - $ 424,037 $ - $ 39,171 $ 1,420,730 $ - $ 1,932,101 Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 3,832 $ 65,357 $ 5,138 $ 481,773 $ 3,879,795 $ 34,480 $ 1,264,134 $ 2,061,914 $ 7,796,423 17 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 11. CAPITAL ASSETS (continued) Due to Covid-19 and the associated safety protocols, the Company has not been able to rent existing space from other companies at Eskay Creek. Therefore, the Company has been required to establish its own buildings and camps. This has resulted in a significant increase in buildings and structures during the period ended September 30, 2020. 12. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Key management compensation Key management personnel at the Company are the directors and officers of the Company. The remuneration of key management personnel during the periods is as follows: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Director remuneration1 $ 28,750 $ 26,250 $ 86,639 $ 91,042 Officer & key management remuneration1 $ 402,594 $ 177,518 $ 800,094 $ 532,530 Share-based payments $ 448,320 $ 840,335 $ 1,462,349 $ 1,648,982 1 Remuneration consists exclusively of salaries, bonuses, and health benefits, for officers and key management. Key management compensation Other than the amounts disclosed above, there were no short-term employee benefits or share-based payments granted to key management personnel during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Recoveries During the period ended September 30, 2020, the Company recovered $95,410 (period ended September 30, 2019 - $69,813) in rent and salary recoveries from related parties, as a result of billing employee time for services provided and charging rent fees to related parties. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2020 is $5,883 (December 31, 2019 - $479,083) due to a director, in relation to director compensation. Receivables Included in receivables at September 30, 2020 is $7,098 (December 31, 2019 - $46,428) due from companies with common directors or officers, in relation to office rent and other recoveries. 18 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 13. FLOW-THROUGH SHARE PREMIUM LIABILITY The following is a continuity schedule of the liability related to flow-through share issuances: Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 1,363,495 Creation of flow-through share premium liability on issuance of flow-through shares 4,489,662 Settlement of flow-through share premium liability pursuant to qualified expenditures (1,861,893) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 3,991,264 Creation of flow-through share premium liability on issuance of flow-through shares 6,901,189 Settlement of flow-through share premium liability pursuant to qualified expenditures (5,429,740) Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 5,462,713 Issued in 2018:As a result of the issuances of flow-through shares in 2018, the Company had a commitment to incur $9,723,898 in qualifying CEE on or before December 31, 2019, which was met. Issued in 2019:As a result of the issuances of flow-through shares in 2019, the Company has a commitment to incur $17,537,346 in qualifying CEE on or before December 31, 20201. As of December 31, 2019, the remaining commitment was $16,313,512. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $16,313,512 of this commitment was satisfied, with $Nil remaining. Issued in 2020:As a result of the issuance of flow-through shares in 2020, the Company had a commitment to incur $33,261,506 in qualifying CEE on or before December 31, 20211. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $6,234,455 of this commitment was satisfied, with $27,027,052 remaining. Total:As of September 30, 2020, the remaining flow-through expenditure commitments are $27,027,052 by December 31, 2021 (or potentially December 31, 20221). 1 At the time of preparing the financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020, the Canadian federal government had proposed to assist flow-through share issuers by extending the timelines for spending the capital they raise via flow-through shares by 12 months under the general and look-back rule. The 12-month extension would apply to agreements entered into on or after March 1, 2018 and before 2021, when using the general rule, and to agreements entered into in 2019 or 2020, when using the look-back rule. This proposal will not be considered substantively enacted until it has been brought into force by legislative amendments or other means. 19 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 14. LEASE LIABILITY The Company has recognized a lease liability on its office and equipment leases pursuant to IFRS 16. Office Equipment Total Balance at December 31, 2018 $ - $ - $ - Liability recognized on adoption of IFRS 16 1,657,518 - 1,657,518 Lease payments (307,500) - (307,500) Accretion 116,028 - 116,028 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 1,466,046 $ - $ 1,466,046 Recognition of liability 18,038 2,247,009 2,272,514 Lease payments (229,395) (894,047) (1,130,909) Accretion - G&A 68,918 - 68,918 Accretion - E&E (Note 9) - 33,641 33,641 Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 1,323,607 $ 1,386,603 $ 2,710,210 Current lease liability $ 300,900 $ 1,207,695 $ 1,508,595 Long-term lease liability 1,022,707 178,908 1,201,615 Total lease liability $ 1,323,607 $ 1,386,603 $ 2,710,210 15. PROVISION FOR CLOSURE AND RECLAMATION The following is a continuity schedule of the provisions for closure and reclamation: Blackdome Snip Total Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 1,556,825 $ 1,694,196 $ 3,251,021 Revision of estimate - 1,567,714 1,567,714 Accretion 25,109 19,045 44,154 Sale of subsidiary (1,581,934) - (1,581,934) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ - $ 3,280,955 $ 3,280,955 Revision of estimate - (7,817) (7,817) Accretion - 7,817 7,817 Balance at September 30, 2020 $ - $ 3,280,955 $ 3,280,955 The Company periodically updates information and inputs in order to enable it to refine its estimate of the present value of its future closure and reclamation obligation. Inputs include anticipated costs of required remediation work and mandated safety inspections as well as the pre-tax discount rate used (2020 - 1.67%, 2019 - 1.67%). These inputs are all subject to uncertainty. Any change in the closure and reclamation cost estimate is added or subtracted from the amount shown as Exploration and Evaluation Interests asset for the relevant property. At its active above-ground exploration sites, the Company fulfils its drill-site restoration obligations on an on-going basis when a drill site is no longer required, and accordingly no liability has been accrued-for in relation to the Company's other properties. 20 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 15. PROVISION FOR CLOSURE AND RECLAMATION (continued) Subsequent to period-end, on October 2, 2020, the Company completed the purchase of Eskay Creek from Barrick (Note 9). In relation to closing this transaction, the Company agreed to assume the existing liabilities at Eskay Creek, which includes a closure and reclamation liability of $6.19 million. This liability estimate has been prepared by an independent third party, and is based on reviewing the environmental and geotechnical risks, associated long-term monitoring and maintenance, and long-term water quality predictions and contingency plans for passive water treatment. 16. CAPITAL STOCK AND RESERVES Authorized - unlimited number of voting common shares without par value. Private placements On April 10, 2019, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,000,000 through a private placement financing, issuing 5,194,805 common shares at a price of $0.385. Cash finder's fees of $65,975 were paid in connection with the private placement. No warrants, options, or bonus shares were issued in conjunction with this financing. On July 31, 2019, the Company raised gross proceeds of $5,032,070 through a private placement financing, issuing 9,077,208 common shares at a price of $0.385 and 3,169,784 flow through shares at a price of $0.485. Cash finder's fees of $81,736 were paid in connection with the private placement. No warrants, options, or bonus shares were issued in conjunction with this financing. On December 16, 2019, the Company raised gross proceeds of $16,000,000 through a private placement financing, issuing 19,512,196 flow through shares at a price of $0.820. Cash finder's fees of $719,316 were paid in connection with the private placement. No warrants, options, or bonus shares were issued in conjunction with this financing. On March 31, 2020, the Company closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering, whereby gross proceeds of $15,015,000 were raised by the issuance of 13,000,000 British Columbia super-flow-through shares at a price of $1.155 per flow-through share. On April 15, 2020, the Company closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering, whereby gross proceeds of $18,246,506 were raised by the issuance of 5,772,910 British Columbia super-flow-through shares at a price of $1.155 per flow-through share and 11,027,424 National flow-through shares at $1.05 per flow- through share. Additional shares were issued subsequent to the period end (Note 18) upon the exercise of stock options and in connection to the closing of the closing the Eskay definitive Agreement with Barrick (Note 9). Equity incentive plans The Company has a stock option plan and an incentive-share plan, under which it is authorized to grant options or shares to executive officers and directors, employees and consultants enabling them to acquire up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common stock of the Company. Under the stock option plan, the exercise price of each option is at least the market price of the Company's stock on the date of grant. The options can be granted for a maximum term of ten years and vest at the discretion of the Board of Directors. 21 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 16. CAPITAL STOCK AND RESERVES (continued) Share-based payments On April 15, 2019, the Company granted 3,815,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, exercisable at $0.41 per option until April 15, 2024. The options vested immediately, were valued using the Black- Scholes option pricing model and had a fair value of $1,209,800. On August 7, 2019, the Company granted 4,200,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, exercisable at $0.45 per share until August 7, 2024. The options vested immediately, were valued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and had a fair value of $1,295,290. On January 17, 2020, the Company granted 2,940,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options have a term of five years, expiring on January 17, 2025. All of the options vest over a 24-month period with one third of the options vesting immediately, one third vesting after 12 months, and one third vesting after 24 months. Each option will allow the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.04. The options were valued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and had a fair value of $1,322,169. On January 17, 2020, the Company approved the reservation of 192,308 common shares in the capital of the Company in order to satisfy the payment of incentive compensation declared by the Board of Directors as payable to certain officers and employees of the Company (the "Incentive Shares"), subject to vesting. In order to help retain and motivate key members of management, these Incentive Shares will not be issued unless or until they vest on January 17, 2022. On May 8, 2020, the Company granted 4,200,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options have a term of five years, expiring on May 8, 2025. All of the options vest over a 24-month period, with one third of the options vesting immediately, one third vesting after 12 months, and one third vesting after 24 months. Each option will allow the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.12. The options were valued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and had a fair value of $2,090,819. On July 27, 2020, 300,000 incentive stock options were granted to a Director of the Company. The options have a term of five years, expiring on July 27, 2025. The options vest over a 24-month period with one third of the options vesting immediately, one third after 12 months and one third after 24 months. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $2.93. The options were valued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and had a fair value of $398,718. 22 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 16. CAPITAL STOCK AND RESERVES (continued) Stock option pricing models require the input of highly subjective assumptions including the expected price volatility. Changes in the subjective input assumptions can materially affect the fair value estimate. Weighted Average inputs used were as follows: 2020 2019 Expected life 3.0 yrs 5.0 yrs Annualized volatility 70% 105% Dividend rate 0.00% 0.00% Forfeiture rate 5.00% 0.00% Fair value of a share at grant date $1.16 $0.41 Risk-free interest rate 0.76% 1.40% Stock option and share purchase warrant transactions are summarized as follows: Warrants Stock Options Weighted Weighted Average Average Number Exercise Price Number Exercise Price Outstanding, December 31, 2018 21,278,489 $1.12 7,416,444 $1.11 Expired (11,315,980) $1.27 (400,000) $1.00 Cancelled - $ - (4,436,444) $1.16 Issued/granted - $ - 8,015,000 $0.43 Outstanding and exercisable, December 31, 2019 9,962,509 $0.95 10,595,000 $0.58 Exercised (5,607,449) $0.99 (1,473,446) $0.49 Expired (4,355,060) $0.90 (250,000) $0.83 Issued/granted - $ - 7,440,000 $1.16 Outstanding, September 30, 2020 - $ - 16,311,554 $0.85 Exercisable, September 30, 2020 - $ - 11,379,331 $0.71 The weighted average share price at the date of exercise of the stock options was $1.51 during the period ended September 30, 2020. There were no stock options exercised during the period ended September 30, 2019. The weighted average remaining contractual life of the stock options is 3.72 years (December 31, 2019 - 3.85 years). The weighted average remaining contractual life of the warrants is 0.00 years (December 31, 2019 - 0.36 years). Additional options were exercised subsequent to the period end (Note 18). The proceeds for these options were received during the period ended September 30, 2020 and have been recorded as Proceeds received in advance on the statement of financial position. Additional warrants were issued subsequent to the period end (Note 18). 23 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 16. CAPITAL STOCK AND RESERVES (continued) As at September 30, 2020, incentive stock options were outstanding as follows: Exercise Number Price Expiry Date Options 630,000 $ 1.00 June 23, 2021 360,000 $ 1.50 July 25, 2021 397,500 $ 1.00 January 31, 2022 1,282,000 $ 0.77 January 15, 2023 2,683,000 $ 0.41 April 15, 2024 3,560,720 $ 0.45 August 7, 2024 2,923,334 $ 1.04 January 27, 2025 4,175,000 $ 1.12 May 8, 2025 300,000 $ 2.93 July 27, 2025 16,311,554 $ 0.85 17. CONTINGENCY Due to the nature of the Company's operations, various legal and tax matters arise in the ordinary course of business. The Company accrues such items as liabilities when the amount can be reasonably estimated, and settlement of the matter is probable to require an outflow of future economic benefits from the Company. Eilat, and related parties, have on a number of occasions asserted certain claims against the Company pertaining to the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") dated April 14, 2014 and April 27, 2015 governing the Company's purchase of the Spectrum property. The Company received formal notices of civil claims in relation to the APA, in April of 2016. Notably, no further steps have been taken by the litigant since bringing the claims. In the opinion of management, the outcome of these events is not determinable at this time, and these matters are not expected to have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Company. The Company has previously had operations in other countries, and has not yet completed the formal process of dissolution of a subsidiary company. There may be amounts owed by that subsidiary company, including mining concession fees unpaid since January 2014, estimated to be $100,000 per year, that are not probable to require an outflow of future economic benefits to satisfy. As a result, the Company has not accrued those amounts as liabilities. On October 2, 2020, the Company announced the successful acquisition of Eskay from Barrick. The renegotiated "Definitive Agreement" contains a contingent payment, payable if the Company sells more than a 50% interest in Eskay Creek during the 24-month period after closing, of $15,000,000 (Note 9). 24 SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars) 18. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Subsequent to September 30, 2020 449,000 stock options were exercised for total proceeds of $222,310. On October 2, 2020, the Company completed the purchase of Eskay Creek from Barrick (Note 9) and Skeena now owns 100% of the Eskay Creek gold-silver project. At closing, Barrick was issued 22,500,000 units of the Company, with each unit comprised of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.70 for a period of two years from issuance. The warrants were valued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and have a fair value of $11,325,980. On the date of closing, Barrick held a total of 24,075,000 common shares of the Company, which represents 12.5% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding common shares, making Barrick one of the Company's largest single shareholders. In relation to closing this transaction, the Company was required to post an additional reclamation bond with the British Columbia government in the amount of $13.07 million (Note 8), and has assumed an additional reclamation and closure liability of $6.19 million (Note 15). On November 11, 2020, the Company entered into an underwriting agreement to sell 17,021,277 common shares at a price of $2.35 per share for gross proceeds of $40,000,001 (the "Offering"). The Company has granted to the underwriters an option to purchase additional common shares on the same terms as the Offering for up to 15% of the common shares sold in the Offering, exercisable within 30 days of the date of closing of the Offering. If the over- allotment option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds to the Company will be $46,000,001. The Common Shares will be offered pursuant to a final prospectus supplement dated November 11, 2020 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 4, 2020. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2020. 25 Attachments Original document

