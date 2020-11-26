Skeena Resources : Intersects 36.75 g/t AuEq over 18.32 metres in 21A Zone Infill Drilling at Eskay Creek

NR: 20-35 | November 24, 2020 Skeena Intersects 36.75 g/t AuEq over 18.32 metres in 21A Zone Infill Drilling at Eskay Creek Vancouver, BC (November 24, 2020) Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 combined campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is on-going with eleven drill rigs currently active. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website. Eskay Creek Phase 1 Infill Drilling 21A Zone Highlights: 5.15 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag (5.44 g/t AuEq) over 31.12 m (SK-20-420)

(SK-20-420) 36.66 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag (36.75 g/t AuEq) over 18.32 m (SK-20-421) 22 Zone Highlights to Date: 6.89 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag (8.52 g/t AuEq) over 48.74 metres (SK-20-389)

(SK-20-389) 3.11 g/t Au, 106 g/t Ag (4.52 g/t AuEq) over 29.60 m (SK-20-384)

(SK-20-384) 1.39 g/t Au, 195 g/t Ag (3.99 g/t AuEq) over 86.57 m (SK-20-406)

(SK-20-406) 1.99 g/t Au, 127 g/t Ag (3.68 g/t AuEq) over 80.69 m (SK-20-415)

(SK-20-415) 2.97 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag (3.73 g/t AuEq) over 39.80 m (SK-20-416)

(SK-20-416) 2.51 g/t Au, 62 g/t Ag (3.33 g/t AuEq) over 59.50 m (SK-20-423) Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths for the 21A and 21C Zones Apparent widths are reported for the 22 Zone due to the geometry of the mineralization and the orientation of the drill holes. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. 21A Zone Phase 1 Infill Intersects High Tenor Gold Mineralization Phase 1 drilling within the 21A Zone continues to yield exceptional grades highlighted by recent intersections of 5.15 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag (5.44 g/t AuEq) over 31.12 m, and 36.66 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag (36.75 g/t AuEq) over 18.32 m (SK-20-420 and SK-20-421, respectively). The high-grade intersection in SK- 20-421 includes a sub-interval with an extremely high gold grade of 147.50 g/t Au, <5 g/t Ag (147.50 g/t AuEq) over 3.00 m hosted within brecciated rhyolites, footwall to the Contact Mudstone. These new intercepts enhance the expected grades and widths of the 21A Zone when compared to historical intercepts of 2.34 g/t AuEq over 12.78 m and 1.62 g/t AuEq over 7.00 m (SK-19-165B and CAN89- 088, respectively) in the vicinity (see section 10090N below).

Robust Grades and Widths Confirmed in 22 Zone Infill Drilling The recently completed drilling in the 22 Zone continues to demonstrate the precious metal enrichment associated with an interpreted syn-volcanic feeder zone crosscutting the footwall rhyolite. The high- grade silver mineralization within this area is quite impressive as illustrated by intercepts of 1.39 g/t Au, 195 g/t Ag (3.99 g/t AuEq) over 86.57 m, which includes sub-intervals grading 1.84 g/t Au, 2,400 g/t Ag (33.84 g/t AuEq) over 1.10 m, and 2.77 g/t Au, 1,840 g/t Ag (27.30 g/t AuEq) over 1.24 m (SK- 20-406). Zonation of Au-Ag ratios is evident throughout the 22 Zone when compared to 2020 Phase 1 drill hole SK-20-389 (released November 19, 2020) which intersected above average gold grades of 6.89 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag (8.52 g/t AuEq) over 48.74 m (refer to Table 1 below). Table 1: 2020 Phase 1 Drill Hole SK-20-389 - 22 Zone Detailed Au-Ag Results SK-20-389 From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) TOTAL INTERCEPT 1.26 50.00 48.74 6.89 122 8.52 INCLUDING 15.50 17.00 1.50 10.85 108 12.29 AND 29.13 30.50 1.37 16.90 47 17.53 AND 30.50 32.00 1.50 18.65 21 18.93 AND 32.00 33.50 1.50 9.69 52 10.38 AND 33.50 35.00 1.50 22.70 432 28.46 AND 35.00 36.50 1.50 18.80 440 24.67 AND 40.00 41.00 1.00 15.30 132 17.06 AND 41.00 42.50 1.50 35.30 247 38.59 AND 45.50 47.00 1.50 13.95 31 14.36 About Skeena Skeena Resources Limited is a junior mining company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited, Walter Coles Jr. President & CEO Contact Information Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725 Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com Qualified Persons Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has

prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects. Quality Assurance - Quality Control Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development. Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy. Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Table 2: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites: Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone SK-20-384 0.90 30.50 29.60 3.11 106 4.52 22 INCLUDING 5.00 6.50 1.50 4.86 707 14.29 22 SK-20-384 36.50 42.50 6.00 1.18 5 1.25 22

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone SK-20-385 1.30 19.00 17.70 2.56 44 3.15 22 INCLUDING 2.00 3.50 1.50 9.57 267 13.13 22 SK-20-395 128.75 140.50 11.75 1.76 22 2.05 21C SK-20-396 124.01 135.90 11.89 1.79 22 2.08 21C SK-20-399 127.00 130.00 3.00 1.75 28 2.12 21C SK-20-400 117.53 130.50 12.97 2.16 17 2.39 21C SK-20-401 122.09 129.00 6.91 1.42 9 1.54 21C SK-20-402 115.63 131.30 15.67 14.15 29 14.55 21C INCLUDING 121.50 122.88 1.38 18.15 32 18.58 21C AND 122.88 124.00 1.12 61.20 125 62.87 21C AND 124.00 125.00 1.00 22.20 68 23.11 21C AND 125.00 125.50 0.50 18.65 104 20.04 21C AND 125.50 126.00 0.50 24.40 56 25.15 21C AND 126.00 126.50 0.50 21.50 33 21.94 21C AND 126.50 127.00 0.50 77.50 37 77.99 21C AND 127.00 128.00 1.00 23.00 6 23.08 21C SK-20-403 129.50 135.50 6.00 3.50 51 4.18 21C SK-20-404 1.22 3.50 2.28 1.03 6 1.12 22 SK-20-404 24.50 30.00 5.50 1.59 5 1.66 22 SK-20-405 7.57 10.00 2.43 1.88 5 1.95 22 SK-20-405 14.00 38.00 24.00 1.59 26 1.93 22 SK-20-405 62.00 81.50 19.50 1.54 37 2.03 22 SK-20-406 1.43 88.00 86.57 1.39 195 3.99 22 INCLUDING 69.90 71.00 1.10 1.84 2,400 33.84 22 AND 71.00 72.24 1.24 2.77 1,840 27.30 22 AND 73.00 74.00 1.00 1.28 680 10.35 22 AND 74.90 75.80 0.90 4.66 640 13.19 22 SK-20-411 152.00 155.50 3.50 2.32 363 7.15 21C INCLUDING 153.33 153.83 0.50 3.29 791 13.84 21C AND 153.83 154.48 0.65 6.64 1,255 23.37 21C SK-20-411 173.00 192.00 19.00 3.00 231 6.08 21C INCLUDING 177.50 179.00 1.50 13.30 467 19.53 21C AND 179.00 180.00 1.00 3.89 1,325 21.56 21C AND 181.00 182.00 1.00 3.78 1,105 18.51 21C AND 182.00 183.00 1.00 4.83 390 10.03 21C SK-20-412 182.30 195.75 13.45 3.39 68 4.29 21C INCLUDING 183.30 184.60 1.30 9.19 210 11.99 21C AND 184.60 185.40 0.80 16.35 107 17.78 21C SK-20-413 182.50 185.70 3.20 2.92 554 10.31 21C INCLUDING 184.00 185.05 1.05 7.36 1,560 28.16 21C SK-20-413 188.50 194.10 5.60 4.74 211 7.55 21C INCLUDING 190.67 191.17 0.50 4.57 618 12.81 21C SK-20-414 3.69 20.20 16.51 2.50 235 5.63 22 SK-20-415 2.31 83.00 80.69 1.99 127 3.68 22 INCLUDING 3.51 4.72 1.21 5.17 441 11.05 22 AND 14.00 15.50 1.50 1.38 648 10.02 22 SK-20-416 0.20 40.00 39.80 2.97 57 3.73 22 SK-20-417 0.15 19.00 18.85 2.04 7 2.13 22 SK-20-417 22.00 38.50 16.50 3.05 6 3.13 22 INCLUDING 25.00 26.50 1.50 12.75 10 12.88 22 SK-20-418 0.12 22.00 21.88 1.84 9 1.96 22 SK-20-418 25.00 37.00 12.00 2.76 7 2.85 22 SK-20-418 65.50 70.00 4.50 1.08 5 1.15 22 SK-20-419 0.68 20.50 19.82 2.48 15 2.69 22 SK-20-419 28.00 37.10 9.10 0.90 7 1.00 22

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone SK-20-419 42.18 49.00 6.82 1.02 5 1.09 22 SK-20-419 56.50 61.00 4.50 1.22 5 1.29 22 SK-20-420 86.00 117.12 31.12 5.15 21 5.44 21A INCLUDING 100.00 101.00 1.00 11.35 5 11.42 21A AND 101.00 102.00 1.00 13.40 20 13.67 21A AND 105.00 106.00 1.00 13.25 12 13.41 21A AND 106.00 107.00 1.00 17.35 17 17.58 21A AND 112.00 113.50 1.50 17.95 8 18.06 21A AND 113.50 115.00 1.50 13.75 26 14.10 21A SK-20-420 127.94 131.00 3.06 1.12 6 1.19 21A SK-20-420 161.00 177.50 16.50 1.13 10 1.26 21A SK-20-421 82.59 84.59 2.00 0.71 8 0.81 21A SK-20-421 91.18 109.50 18.32 36.66 7 36.75 21A INCLUDING 92.00 95.00 3.00 147.50 <5 147.50 21A AND 95.00 96.00 1.00 82.70 14 82.89 21A AND 96.00 97.50 1.50 27.60 11 27.75 21A AND 105.00 106.50 1.50 20.70 5 20.77 21A SK-20-421 117.00 124.00 7.00 0.65 74 1.63 21A SK-20-421 174.06 186.90 12.84 1.68 8 1.79 21A SK-20-422 12.00 20.50 8.50 2.59 7 2.68 22 SK-20-422 28.00 30.55 2.55 1.28 14 1.47 22 SK-20-422 34.75 56.00 21.25 1.68 24 2.00 22 INCLUDING 38.07 39.00 0.93 7.40 237 10.56 22 SK-20-423 10.50 33.00 22.50 3.23 10 3.36 22 INCLUDING 21.00 22.00 1.00 18.40 34 18.85 22 SK-20-423 37.50 97.00 59.50 2.51 62 3.33 22 INCLUDING 43.70 45.00 1.30 8.92 1,010 22.39 22 AND 90.75 91.74 0.99 11.15 15 11.35 22 AND 91.74 93.00 1.26 17.90 16 18.11 22 SK-20-426 125.00 129.00 4.00 1.00 12 1.16 21C SK-20-426 132.00 137.45 5.45 1.17 117 2.73 21C SK-20-426 147.00 150.00 3.00 1.68 5 1.75 21C SK-20-427 0.95 5.00 4.05 0.48 61 1.29 21C SK-20-427 19.00 24.00 5.00 0.72 32 1.15 21C SK-20-427 41.90 47.50 5.60 0.50 66 1.38 21C SK-20-427 50.50 53.50 3.00 1.19 293 5.10 21C INCLUDING 51.24 52.40 1.16 2.31 671 11.26 21C SK-20-428 0.00 5.00 5.00 0.38 87 1.54 21C SK-20-428 68.50 79.00 10.50 3.76 30 4.16 21C SK-20-429 0.80 6.50 5.70 1.15 82 2.24 21C SK-20-429 25.79 48.50 22.71 0.99 66 1.88 21C SK-20-429 66.00 71.95 5.95 0.97 30 1.36 21C Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths for the 21A and 21C Zones Apparent widths are reported for the 22 Zone due to the geometry of the mineralization and the orientation of the drill holes. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 3: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations: Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-20-384 9,570.5 8,848.2 1,124.8 130.0 205.0 -66.1 SK-20-385 9,571.0 8,848.0 1,125.0 95.0 205.0 -50.0 SK-20-395 9,754.0 10,252.0 1,013.7 149.0 165.0 -66.1 SK-20-396 9,754.1 10,252.5 1,015.3 150.0 165.1 -72.2 SK-20-399 9,754.0 10,252.0 1,014.1 150.0 194.0 -77.9 SK-20-400 9,754.0 10,252.0 1,014.4 150.0 196.3 -73.6 SK-20-401 9,754.0 10,252.0 1,015.0 149.0 183.0 -58.9 SK-20-402 9,754.0 10,252.0 1,015.3 150.0 181.8 -69.1 SK-20-403 9,754.1 10,252.5 1,014.4 150.0 245.0 -78.1 SK-20-404 9,575.5 8,828.0 1,121.1 95.0 205.3 -70.0 SK-20-405 9,575.0 8,828.0 1,121.2 90.0 206.0 -86.5 SK-20-406 9,575.0 8,828.0 1,121.2 90.0 145.6 -72.5 SK-20-411 9,740.0 10,301.0 1,015.4 197.0 309.9 -83.0 SK-20-412 9,740.0 10,301.0 1,014.6 198.0 326.6 -80.1 SK-20-413 9,740.0 10,301.0 1,014.4 208.0 335.2 -76.0 SK-20-414 9,589.0 8,862.0 1,112.7 20.2 240.2 -89.8 SK-20-415 9,589.0 8,862.0 1,112.9 90.0 240.0 -89.5 SK-20-416 9,539.0 8,880.0 1,128.4 82.0 190.2 -82.1 SK-20-417 9,539.0 8,880.0 1,128.2 65.0 280.0 -50.1 SK-20-418 9,539.0 8,880.0 1,128.9 70.0 239.6 -60.0 SK-20-419 9,539.0 8,880.0 1,129.6 100.0 193.1 -50.0 SK-20-420 9,871.0 10,117.0 1,035.6 191.0 139.8 -67.9 SK-20-421 9,871.0 10,116.0 1,035.3 191.0 130.0 -65.2 SK-20-422 9,558.0 8,909.0 1,136.9 100.0 355.3 -89.6 SK-20-423 9,558.0 8,909.0 1,136.3 110.0 195.2 -76.1 SK-20-426 9,754.1 10,252.5 1,013.6 150.0 173.8 -76.0 SK-20-427 9,622.0 8,733.0 1,085.6 80.0 230.0 -55.0 SK-20-428 9,622.0 8,733.0 1,085.1 85.0 260.3 -56.4 SK-20-429 9,622.0 8,733.0 1,085.6 95.0 197.1 -67.2

