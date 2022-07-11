Skeena Resources : Welcomes Nalaine Morin as New Vice President of Sustainability

Skeena Welcomes Nalaine Morin as New Vice President of Sustainability

Vancouver, BC (July 11, 2022) Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Nalaine Morin as the Company's new Vice President of Sustainability, effective September 2022. Ms. Morin will join Skeena's External Affairs & Sustainability team to continue to advance efficient permitting of the Eskay Creek gold-silver project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project").

The Company's President & Director, Randy Reichert, commented "We are honoured to welcome Nalaine to Skeena's management team. Nalaine has unparalleled knowledge and experience with mining projects in the Golden Triangle. Her expertise will be invaluable to our team as we advance Eskay Creek to be a world leading example of sustainable mining done in partnership with Indigenous communities."

Ms. Morin, who is currently the Lands Director for the Tahltan Central Government, is a nationally recognized professional that has managed environmental reviews of several large resource development projects on behalf of Indigenous Nations. She has extensive technical experience in both mining and environmental assessment processes, and she is well known for her work to build positive relationships that recognize the role of Indigenous Nations in decision making on Indigenous Lands.

Ms. Morin holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of British Columbia and a Mechanical Engineering Technology Diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. She currently resides in Smithers, British Columbia. She has been recognized for her leadership as recipient of the 2021 Skookum Jim Award, 2018 Indigenous Trailblazer Award, and the 2018 Aura Award. Ms. Morin is also a board member of both BC Hydro and Geoscience BC.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to a full Feasibility Study in 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles

CEO & Director

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com

Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725

Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com