Skeena Resources : Announces C$50.0 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Skeena Announces C$50.0 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Vancouver, BC (May 10, 2021) Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 16,129,033 common shares (the "Common Shares"), at a price of C$3.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$50.0 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about May 17, 2021 and is subject to Skeena receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and approval from applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund exploration and development activities at the Eskay Creek Project and Snip Gold Project and for general administration and corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to be filed in all provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Common Shares may also be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") and applicable state securities laws, and in other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises.

Barrick Gold Corporation, which currently holds approximately 10.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, has the right to maintain its pro-rata ownership interest in the Company via participation in future Skeena financings.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past- producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past- producing Snip gold mine.