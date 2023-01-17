SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: All conditions fulfilled in regards to the acquisition of shares in Klettur – sala og þjónusta ehf. and Klettagarðar 8-10 ehf.

It was announced on 7 October, that Skeljungur ehf., a wholly owned subsidiary of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., had on behalf of a holding company, entered into a purchase agreement on the acquisition of the company Klettur – sala og þjónusta ehf. Concurrently SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. reached an agreement for the acquisition of all the shares in Klettagarðar 8-10 ehf.

The Competition Authority confirmed today that it will not take any action regarding to the above transactions and all the conditions in the purchase agreement have thereby been fulfilled.

The parties estimate that the transaction will be finalized with payment of purchase price and delivering of shares mid-February.

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is