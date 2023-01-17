Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Skel fjárfestingafélag hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKEL   IS0000000503

SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.

(SKEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  08:23:21 2023-01-17 am EST
15.00 ISK    0.00%
02:03pSkel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : All conditions fulfilled in regards to the acquisition of shares in Klettur – sala og þjónusta ehf. and Klettagarðar 8-10 ehf.
GL
02:03pSkel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : All conditions fulfilled in regards to the acquisition of shares in Klettur – sala og þjónusta ehf. and Klettagarðar 8-10 ehf.
GL
01/10Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of SKEL on candidacy to the Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: All conditions fulfilled in regards to the acquisition of shares in Klettur – sala og þjónusta ehf. and Klettagarðar 8-10 ehf.

01/17/2023 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It was announced on 7 October, that Skeljungur ehf., a wholly owned subsidiary of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., had on behalf of a holding company, entered into a purchase agreement on the acquisition of the company Klettur – sala og þjónusta ehf. Concurrently SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. reached an agreement for the acquisition of all the shares in Klettagarðar 8-10 ehf.

The Competition Authority confirmed today that it will not take any action regarding to the above transactions and all the conditions in the purchase agreement have thereby been fulfilled.

The parties estimate that the transaction will be finalized with payment of purchase price and delivering of shares mid-February.

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.
02:03pSkel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : All conditions fulfilled in regards to the acquisition of sha..
GL
02:03pSkel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : All conditions fulfilled in regards to the acquisition of sha..
GL
01/10Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of SKEL on candid..
GL
01/10Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of SKEL on candid..
GL
2022Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Financial Calendar 2023
GL
2022Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Financial Calendar 2023
GL
2022Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Transaction of party closely associated with a board member
GL
2022Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Major Shareholder Announcement – GE Capital ehf.
GL
2022Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Major Shareholder Announcement – GE Capital ehf.
GL
2022Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Major Shareholder Announcement – RES 9 ehf.
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 903 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 6 108 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2021 2 129 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 041 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.
Duration : Period :
Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason Chief Executive Officer
Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson Chairman
Már Erlingsson Director-Operations & Deputy CEO
Þórarinn Arnar Sævarsson Director
Nanna Björk Ásgrímsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.-4.46%203
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.58%465 985
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.05%190 177
BP PLC1.28%106 393
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.37%75 881
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.76%57 144