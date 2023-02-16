Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Skel fjárfestingafélag hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKEL   IS0000000503

SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.

(SKEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  06:33:50 2023-02-16 am EST
16.60 ISK   +0.61%
10:05aSkel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023
GL
02/15Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Profit after tax 17.5 billion ISK in 2022
GL
02/15Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Profit after tax 17.5 billion ISK in 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023

02/16/2023 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 9, 2023 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to the AGM by sending their name and id.no. and if appropriate a filled out mandate to fjarfestar@skel.is 

Enclosed is the AGM Agenda, meeting announcement, proposals for the meeting and the Nomination Committee ‘s report.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: https://www.skel.is/en/shareholders/shareholder-meetings

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason fjarfestar@skel.is 

www.skel.is 

Attachments


All news about SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.
10:05aSkel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023
GL
02/15Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Profit after tax 17.5 billion ISK in 2022
GL
02/15Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Profit after tax 17.5 billion ISK in 2022
GL
02/15Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : SKEL signs new purchase agreement for the sale of all SKEL sh..
GL
02/04Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Amendment to the financial calendar and previously disclosed ..
GL
02/04Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Amendment to the financial calendar and previously disclosed ..
GL
02/04SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/31Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Positive profit warning
GL
01/31Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Positive profit warning
GL
01/31Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. Provides Earnings Forecast for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 903 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 6 108 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2 129 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 945 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.
Duration : Period :
Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason Chief Executive Officer
Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson Chairman
Már Erlingsson Director-Operations & Deputy CEO
Þórarinn Arnar Sævarsson Director
Nanna Björk Ásgrímsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.5.10%222
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.55%473 798
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.52%186 533
BP PLC17.86%121 435
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.88%75 812
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.21%57 708