  Homepage
  Equities
  Iceland
  Nasdaq Iceland
  Skel fjárfestingafélag hf.
  News
  7. Summary
    SKEL   IS0000000503

SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.

(SKEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  14:11:56 22/02/2023 GMT
16.20 ISK    0.00%
03:38pSkel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Annual General Meeting on 9 March 2023 - Final proposals and agenda
GL
02/16Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023
GL
02/16Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Annual General Meeting on 9 March 2023 - Final proposals and agenda

02/23/2023 | 03:38pm GMT
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 9 March 2023 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Enclosed is the final agenda and final proposals for the AGM 2023. No substantial changes have been made to the proposals or the agenda of the AGM since the meeting was convened on 16 February. Deadline for shareholders to request item to be put on the agenda and to submit a proposal, such claim must be received before 4:00 pm on February 27. 

Information on key dates and deadlines as well as documents for the AGM can be found on the company´s website: https://skel.is/en/shareholders/shareholder-meetings

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is 

www.skel.is 

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2021 33 903 M 234 M 194 M
Net income 2021 6 108 M 42,1 M 34,9 M
Net Debt 2021 2 129 M 14,7 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 364 M 216 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 38,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason Chief Executive Officer
Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson Chairman
Már Erlingsson Director-Operations & Deputy CEO
Þórarinn Arnar Sævarsson Director
Nanna Björk Ásgrímsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.3.18%216
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.79%447 918
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-6.61%182 480
BP PLC13.58%117 163
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.41%77 431
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.49%55 742