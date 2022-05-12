Log in
    SKEL   IS0000000503

SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.

(SKEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05/12 11:01:03 am EDT
16.50 ISK   -1.79%
05/05SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF. : ISK 3,342 million profit after tax in Q1 2022
GL
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Auður Daníelsdóttir appointed managing director of Orkan ehf.

05/12/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Auður Daníelsdóttir has accepted the post of managing director of Orkan ehf., a company wholly owned by SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. Orkan, which is in rapid and extensive development, provides a variety of services to consumers, extending to 73 service outlets run by Orkan, Extra, 10-11, Löður car wash stations, Lyfjaval pharmacies, the hydrogen producer Íslenska vetnisfélagið and Gló restaurants. The company also manages holdings in the companies Brauð & Co. and WEDO (Heimkaup, Hópkaup, Bland). Auður will take up her post in mid-summer.

Auður holds a Cand. Oecon. degree from the University of Iceland, she completed studies in human resource management at the same university, in addition to management studies at the IESE Business School in Barcelona. She worked for the Sjóvá Insurance Company from 2002 as head of human resources and business management, head of the Claims division and, most recently, as head of sales and services. Previously, Auður served as human resource consultant at PriceWaterhouseCoopers ehf. and as a representative of Samskip hf.’s finance division.

Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson, Chairman of the Board of Orkan “The appointment of Auður as managing director of Orkan represents a huge advantage for the company; her extensive knowledge of business operations and management will be instrumental in taking Orkan and its subsidiaries forward.”

Auður Daníelsdóttir: “I look forward to taking on exciting projects with the Orkan staff. Orkan is currently at an interesting stage, with numerous opportunities on offer following extensive restructuring.  Service to customers has always been at the core of my career and that is set to continue at Orkan. The energy sector offers great opportunities, particularly as regards the environment and sustainability.”

For further information, please contact Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson, Chairman of the Board of Orkan ehf.: fjarfestar@skel.is


Financials
Sales 2021 33 903 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2021 6 108 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2 129 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 525 M 246 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 268
Free-Float 39,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olafur Thor Johannesson Chief Executive Officer
Jens Meinhard Rasmussen Chairman
Már Erlingsson Director-Operations & Deputy CEO
Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir Director
Ata Maria Bærentsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.18.31%246
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.84%365 607
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.04%320 579
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.43%214 490
BP PLC27.05%100 195
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.61%73 568