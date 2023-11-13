In week 45 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 2,005,000 own shares for total amount of 24,826,500 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 6.11.2023 10:44:00 250,000 12.3 3,075,000 47,687,855 7.11.2023 09:36:00 220,000 12.3 2,695,000 47,907,855 7.11.2023 15:15:00 225,000 12.5 2,812,500 48,132,855 8.11.2023 10:49:00 250,000 12.4 3,100,000 48,382,855 8.11.2023 14:28:00 210,000 12.4 2,604,000 48,592,855 9.11.2023 09:37:00 210,000 12.4 2,604,000 48,802,855 9.11.2023 13:33:00 66,561 12.4 825,356 48,869,416 9.11.2023 13:58:00 143,439 12.4 1,778,644 49,012,855 10.11.2023 09:58:00 215,000 12.4 2,666,000 49,227,855 10.11.2023 13:41:00 215,000 12.4 2,666,000 49,442,855 2.005.000 24.826.500 49.442.855

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 47,437,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 30,925,337 own shares, which corresponds to 15.97% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 390,641,289, or 78.13% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.54% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.