In week 45 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 2,005,000 own shares for total amount of 24,826,500 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
6.11.202310:44:00250,000    12.3    3,075,000    47,687,855   
7.11.202309:36:00220,000    12.3    2,695,000    47,907,855   
7.11.202315:15:00225,000    12.5    2,812,500    48,132,855   
8.11.202310:49:00250,000    12.4    3,100,000    48,382,855   
8.11.202314:28:00210,000    12.4    2,604,000    48,592,855   
9.11.202309:37:00210,000    12.4    2,604,000    48,802,855   
9.11.202313:33:0066,561    12.4    825,356    48,869,416   
9.11.202313:58:00143,439    12.4    1,778,644    49,012,855   
10.11.202309:58:00215,000    12.4    2,666,000    49,227,855   
10.11.202313:41:00215,000    12.4    2,666,000    49,442,855   
  2.005.000 24.826.50049.442.855 

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 47,437,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 30,925,337 own shares, which corresponds to 15.97% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 390,641,289, or 78.13% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.54% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.