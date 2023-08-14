In week 32 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 523,000 own shares for total amount of 7,191,250 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
|Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|8.8.2023
|10:18:18
|183,000
|13.75
|2,516,250
|9.8.2023
|11:11:50
|190,000
|13.75
|2,612,500
|10.8.2023
|09:39:51
|150,000
|13.75
|2,062,500
|Total
|523,000
|7,191,250
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 4,222,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 4,745,275 own shares for 64,062,856 ISK or 0.245% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is