In week 35 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,242,000 own shares for total amount of 16,781,450 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased

Shares Price Purchase Price 28.8.2023 09:54:47 127,000 13.45 1,708,150 29.8.2023 10:35:33 294,000 13.3 3,910,200 31.8.2023 09:41:33 398,000 13.7 5,452,600 1.9.2023 11:03:03 250,000 13.5 3,375,000 1.9.2023 12:46:10 173,000 13.5 2,335,500 Total 1,242,000 16,781,450

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 6,193,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 7,435,275 own shares for 100,665,406 ISK or 0.384% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is





