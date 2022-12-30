SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Financial Calendar 2023

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. financial calendar for the year 2023 will be as follows:
Q4 2022 and annual report 2022: 7 February 2023
Annual General Meeting 2023: 9 March 2023
1h 2023: 16 August 2023
2h 2023 and annual report 2023: 8 February 2024
Annual General Meeting 2024: 7 March 2024
The publication of the financial results will take place after the market have closed. Please note that this calendar may be subject to change.
For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is