  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Skel fjárfestingafélag hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKEL   IS0000000503

SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.

(SKEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:19 2022-12-30 am EST
15.70 ISK    0.00%
Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Financial Calendar 2023
GL
01:01pSkel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Financial Calendar 2023
GL
Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. : Transaction of party closely associated with a board member
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Financial Calendar 2023

12/30/2022 | 01:01pm EST
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. financial calendar for the year 2023 will be as follows: 

Q4 2022 and annual report 2022: 7 February 2023

Annual General Meeting 2023: 9 March 2023

1h 2023: 16 August 2023

2h 2023 and annual report 2023: 8 February 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024: 7 March 2024

The publication of the financial results will take place after the market have closed. Please note that this calendar may be subject to change.

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is


Financials
Sales 2021 33 903 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2021 6 108 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 129 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 396 M 212 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart SKEL FJÁRFESTINGAFÉLAG HF.
Duration : Period :
Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason Chief Executive Officer
Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson Chairman
Már Erlingsson Director-Operations & Deputy CEO
Þórarinn Arnar Sævarsson Director
Nanna Björk Ásgrímsdóttir Director
