SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Profit after tax 17.5 billion ISK in 2022

02/15/2023 | 01:14pm EST
See enclosed SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. market announcement, annual financial summary for 2022 and investor presentation.

An open presentation of the Company’s annual financial statement will be held on 16 February at Héðinn Kitchen & Bar on Seljavegur 2, 101 Reykjavík. The meeting will begin at 16:30, with refreshments served from 16:15. At the meeting, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the results and highlights of the Company’s operations.

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is 

The presentation material from the meeting will be made accessible on SKEL's website, https://skel.is/fjarfestar.

 

Attachments


