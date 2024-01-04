See enclosed announcement of a transaction of a party closely associated with a board member in accordance to Art. 19 of the MAR regulation.
Attachment
- RES 9 ehf. - tilkynning á grundvelli 19. gr. MAR reglugerðarinnar
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|16 ISK
|+3.90%
|+4.58%
|+2.56%
|Sep. 22
|Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf Signs Agreements for the Purchase of 55 Apartments At Stefnisvogur 2
|CI
|Aug. 16
|Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
See enclosed announcement of a transaction of a party closely associated with a board member in accordance to Art. 19 of the MAR regulation.
Attachment
|Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf Signs Agreements for the Purchase of 55 Apartments At Stefnisvogur 2
|CI
|Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. commences an Equity Buyback Plan under the authorization approved on March 9, 2023.
|CI
|StyrkÃ¡s ehf. announced that it expects to receive ISK 3.5 million in funding from Skel fjÃ¡rfestingafÃ©lag hf., LandsbrÃ©f Hf.
|CI
|Focalpay announced that it has received SEK 15 million in funding from Skel fjÃ¡rfestingafÃ©lag hf.
|CI
|Creditinfo Group hf agreed to acquire 48.23% stake in SP/F Orkufélagið from Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. for DKK 146.05 million.
|CI
|SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
|CI
|Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf. Updates Earnings Forecast for the Year 2022
|CI
|Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Skel Fjárfestingafélag Announces Magnus Ingi Einarsson as CFO
|CI
|SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf Announces Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason as CEO
|CI
|SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. Appoints Magnús Ingi Einarsson as Chief Financial Officer
|CI
|SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Skeljungur hf. Approves Dividend for 2021, Payable on 13 April 2022
|CI
|Skeljungur hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Skeljungur hf. Announces CEO Changes
|CI
|Skel fjárfestingafélag hf.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 19, 2020 has expired with 24,820,946 shares, representing 1.25% for ISK 198.51 million.
|CI
|Skeljungur hf. Announces Resignation of Gróa Björg Baldvinsdóttir as Chief of Governance and Quality
|CI
|Sp/f Orkufelagi? entered into a purchase agreement to acquire P/f Magn from Skeljungur hf. on NOvember 30, 2021.
|CI
|Skeljungur hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Skeljungur Hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Skeljungur hf. Announces Resignation of Karen Rúnarsdóttir as Chief Retail Officer
|CI
|Skeljungur hf. completed the acquisition of Port I ehf.
|CI
|Skeljungur hf. Announces New Market Making Agreement with Íslandsbanki hf
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.56%
|210 M $
|+2.90%
|413 B $
|+0.45%
|197 B $
|+1.57%
|101 B $
|-0.49%
|88 797 M $
|+5.68%
|59 950 M $
|+1.55%
|59 724 M $
|+0.68%
|45 532 M $
|+5.82%
|32 023 M $
|-1.24%
|24 447 M $