Skel fjarfestingafelag hf., formerly Skeljungur hf. is an Iceland-based investment company. Skel fjarfestingafelag is the parent company of the management companies and its tasks are to manage holdings in the management companies as well as conduct others investments as appropriate. The whole Group is engaged in oil-related activities and conducts operations through Orkan IS, Skeljungur IS and Gallon. Orkan IS operates petrol, hydrogen and methane station, and charging stations for electric cars in collaboration with Orka Natturunn - ON. Skeljungur IS offers sales and services to companies, distribution, procurement and wholesale of fuels, lubricants, cleaning and chemical products, fertilizers as well as other products and services companies and farmers. Services and sales to such users as shipping companies, aviation and contracting are also part of the business. Gallon is engaged in reception of supply vessels, delivery to ships and in oil trucks.