  Homepage
  Equities
  Iceland
  Nasdaq Iceland
  Skeljungur hf.
  News
  Summary
    SKEL   IS0000000503

SKELJUNGUR HF.

(SKEL)
Skeljungur hf.: AGM March 10, 2022 - Candidates to the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee of Skeljungur and claim for a multiplication election

03/08/2022 | 11:07am EST
Skeljungur hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 16:00 in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

The deadline for declaring candidacy for the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Skeljungur has passed. The following are the candidates for the Board of Directors of Skeljungur:

  • Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir
  • Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson
  • Nanna Björk Ásgrímsdóttir
  • Sigurður Kristinn Egilsson
  • Þórarinn Arnar Sævarsson
  • Guðbjörg Heiða Guðmundsdóttir
  • Sigríður Olgeirsdóttir

Further information on each candidate and the Nomination Committee’s proposal can be found in the attached document and on Skeljungur’s website: Shareholder meetings 2022 | Skeljungur

According to the Articles of Association of the Company the Board of Directors shall be comprised of five members and the ratio of each gender within the Board shall be no less than 40%.

The Board of the Company received a rightful claim for a multiplication election from shareholders that control more than 1/10 of the share capital, cf. Article 63 (7) of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies. A multiplication election will therefore be applied for the election of members of the Board of Directors at the meeting.

A multiplication election is carried out as follows: There shall be an election between individuals. The weight of each vote shall be multiplied by the number of Directors to be elected and each shareholder may divide his voting power, thus computed, in any proportion he chooses himself on to as many persons as are to be elected or fewer. In case a ballot ticket does not indicate the division of votes between those for whom these are cast, they shall be divided equally.

The following are candidates for the Nomination Committee:

  • Katrín S. Óladóttir
  • Sigurður Kári Árnason

According to the code of conduct for Skeljungur’s Nomination Committee two committee members shall be elected by the shareholders’ meeting and the new Board shall elect one of their own following the shareholders’ meeting. Consequently, Katrín and Sigurður, will be elected to the Nomination Committee without a ballot at the meeting.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: Shareholder meetings 2022 | Skeljungur

Shareholders can register for the meeting at the meeting location, from 15:00, on the meeting date.

For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is
https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/

Attachments


