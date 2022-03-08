Skeljungur hf.: AGM March 10, 2022 - Candidates to the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee of Skeljungur and claim for a multiplication election

According to the Articles of Association of the Company the Board of Directors shall be comprised of five members and the ratio of each gender within the Board shall be no less than 40%.
The Board of the Company received a rightful claim for a multiplication election from shareholders that control more than 1/10 of the share capital, cf. Article 63 (7) of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies. A multiplication election will therefore be applied for the election of members of the Board of Directors at the meeting.
A multiplication election is carried out as follows: There shall be an election between individuals. The weight of each vote shall be multiplied by the number of Directors to be elected and each shareholder may divide his voting power, thus computed, in any proportion he chooses himself on to as many persons as are to be elected or fewer. In case a ballot ticket does not indicate the division of votes between those for whom these are cast, they shall be divided equally.
The following are candidates for the Nomination Committee:
Katrín S. Óladóttir
Sigurður Kári Árnason
According to the code of conduct for Skeljungur’s Nomination Committee two committee members shall be elected by the shareholders’ meeting and the new Board shall elect one of their own following the shareholders’ meeting. Consequently, Katrín and Sigurður, will be elected to the Nomination Committee without a ballot at the meeting.