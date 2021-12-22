Log in
    SKEL   IS0000000503

SKELJUNGUR HF.

(SKEL)
Skeljungur hf.: All conditions relating to the sale by Skelj...

12/22/2021
The Competition Authority in the Faroe Islands announced today that it will not take any actions regarding the acquisition by Sp/f Orkufelagid of P/F Magn from Skeljungur hf. All the conditions in the purchase agreement have thereby been fulfilled and the settlement of the transaction will now proceed.


Disclaimer

Skeljungur Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 19:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
