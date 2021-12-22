Skeljungur hf.: All conditions relating to the sale by Skelj...

The Competition Authority in the Faroe Islands announced today that it will not take any actions regarding the acquisition by Sp/f Orkufelagid of P/F Magn from Skeljungur hf. All the conditions in the purchase agreement have thereby been fulfilled and the settlement of the transaction will now proceed.
