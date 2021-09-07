Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Skeljungur hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKEL   IS0000000503

SKELJUNGUR HF.

(SKEL)
  Report
Skeljungur hf.: The Competition Authority permits Lyfsalinn ...

09/07/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Lyfjasalinn ehf's bid for 100% of the shares in Lyfjaval ehf. and the Landakot real estate company ehf. was accepted on 25 June 2021. The acceptance of the offer to buy, and a concurrent increase in share capital, will bring Skeljungur's holding in Lyfsalinn ehf. to 56%.

The Competition Authority agreed to the acquisition today and saw no reason for further deliberation regarding the merger, which is approved without any conditions.

In other respects, reference is made to Skeljungur's notice of the acquisition published on 25 June 2021.

For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/


Disclaimer

Skeljungur Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 41 203 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2020 759 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
Net Debt 2020 9 125 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 25 943 M 204 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SKELJUNGUR HF.
Duration : Period :
Skeljungur hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Árni Pétur Jónsson Chief Executive Officer
Olafur Thor Johannesson Chief Financial Officer
Jens Meinhard Rasmussen Chairman
Már Erlingsson Director-Operations & Deputy CEO
Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKELJUNGUR HF.49.39%204
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION33.12%232 296
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD22.18%210 760
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.44%188 537
BP PLC17.13%82 914
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.12%77 344