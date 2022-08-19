SKF India : Loss of share certificate
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Date :-18/08/2022
Exchange Plaza
Plot No.c-1,G-Block
IFB Centre
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
Maharashtra
India
Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange
Dear Sir[s]/Madam,
UNIT
:
SKF India Limited
RE
:
LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES.
We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for
attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to
us immediately if they are in
a position to give us information relating to any
transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].
TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED
(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)
C-101, 1
st
Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai
- 400083
CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 8108118484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494
E-mail :
csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in Website : https://www.tcplindia.co.in
Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m
NOTICE
SKF India Limited
Regd. Off : NEAR CHAPEKAR CHOWK CHINCHWAD,
PUNE
MAHARASHTRA 411033
NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of
the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have
applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim
in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the
Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to
issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.
Folio No.
Name of the holders(Inc Joint
Shares of Rs. 10.00/-
Certificate
Distinctive Nos.
Holders)
each
No.
KFR0050467
RADHABEN TAKTAWALA
80
8432
12865001-
12865080
Date :- 18/08/2022
Place :- Mumbai
TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED
(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)
C-101, 1
st
Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai
- 400083
CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 8108118484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494
E-mail :
csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in Website : https://www.tcplindia.co.in
Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m
SKF India Limited published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 03:25:02 UTC.
