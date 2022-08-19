Log in
    500472   INE640A01023

SKF INDIA LIMITED

(500472)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
4556.85 INR   -0.38%
08/19SKF INDIA : Loss of share certificate
PU
07/28SKF INDIA : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : SKF India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
SKF India : Loss of share certificate

08/19/2022 | 11:26pm EDT
EE -

CONSULTANTS

Total

S o l u t i o n s

R e p o s i t o r y

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Date :-18/08/2022

Exchange Plaza

Plot No.c-1,G-Block

IFB Centre

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Maharashtra

India

Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange

Dear Sir[s]/Madam,

UNIT

:

SKF India Limited

RE

:

LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES.

We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for

attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to

us immediately if they are in

a position to give us information relating to any

transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].

TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1

st

Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai

- 400083

CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 8108118484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494

E-mail :csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in Website : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

EE -

CONSULTANTS

Total

S o l u t i o n s

R e p o s i t o r y

NOTICE

SKF India Limited

Regd. Off : NEAR CHAPEKAR CHOWK CHINCHWAD,

PUNE

MAHARASHTRA 411033

NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of

the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have

applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim

in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the

Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to

issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.

Folio No.

Name of the holders(Inc Joint

Shares of Rs. 10.00/-

Certificate

Distinctive Nos.

Holders)

each

No.

KFR0050467

RADHABEN TAKTAWALA

80

8432

12865001-

12865080

Date :- 18/08/2022

Place :- Mumbai

TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

(Subsidiary of Link Intime India Private Limited)

C-101, 1

st

Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai

- 400083

CIN - U74999MH2018PTC307859 Tel.: +91 8108118484 Fax : +91 22 6656 8494

E-mail :csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in Website : https://www.tcplindia.co.in

Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m

Disclaimer

SKF India Limited published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 03:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 43 640 M 546 M 546 M
Net income 2023 5 300 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net cash 2023 6 788 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 225 B 2 818 M 2 818 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
EV / Sales 2024 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 681
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart SKF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SKF India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4 556,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manish Bhatnagar Managing Director & Executive Director
Ashish Saraf Chief Financial Officer
Gopal Subramanyam Chairman
Ranjan Kumar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Legal Director
Anu Wakhlu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKF INDIA LIMITED21.74%2 818
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.37%53 246
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.46%38 607
FANUC CORPORATION-1.25%34 090
FORTIVE CORPORATION-11.44%24 298
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-33.89%23 995