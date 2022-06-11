SKF India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Date: 11th June,2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited, "Exchange Plaza" 5th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Plot No. C-1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 NSE Scrip Code - SKFINDIA BSE Scrip Code -500472

Sub: INTIMATION - AUDIO LINK OF ANALYST/INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR MEETINGS ON JUNE 9 2022

Reference: Intimation Dated 8th June,2022

Pursuant to Clause 15(a) of Schedule III, Part A, Para A read with Regulation 30 (2), Regulation 30 (6) & Regulation 46(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) ("SEBI LODR"), and intimation dated 8th June 2022 that officials of the Company participating in Investor Conference organized by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited on 9th June 2022 at Mumbai.

Below is the link of Audio of aforesaid Investor Conference available on website of the Company for reference: https://www.skf.com/in/investors/shareholder-information

below screenshot of link for ready reference

SKF India Limited

Ranjan Kumar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer