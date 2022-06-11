SKF India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Date: 11th June,2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
BSE Limited,
"Exchange Plaza" 5th Floor,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Plot No. C-1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400001
Mumbai - 400051
NSE Scrip Code - SKFINDIA
BSE Scrip Code -500472
Dear Sirs/Madam,
Sub: INTIMATION - AUDIO LINK OF ANALYST/INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR MEETINGS ON JUNE 9 2022
Reference: Intimation Dated 8th June,2022
Pursuant to Clause 15(a) of Schedule III, Part A, Para A read with Regulation 30 (2), Regulation 30 (6) & Regulation 46(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) ("SEBI LODR"), and intimation dated 8th June 2022 that officials of the Company participating in Investor Conference organized by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited on 9th June 2022 at Mumbai.
Below is the link of Audio of aforesaid Investor Conference available on website of the Company for reference: https://www.skf.com/in/investors/shareholder-information
below screenshot of link for ready reference
The above is for your information and record. You are hereby requested to disseminate the same on your respective websites.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
SKF India Limited
Ranjan Kumar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
