    500472   INE640A01023

SKF INDIA LIMITED

(500472)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
3429.15 INR   -0.61%
03:43aSKF INDIA : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/11SKF India Appoints New CFO
MT
05/11SKF India Limited Appoints Ashish Saraf as Chief Financial Officer Effective 11 May 2022
CI
SKF India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

06/11/2022 | 03:43am EDT
Date: 11th June,2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

"Exchange Plaza" 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No. C-1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

NSE Scrip Code - SKFINDIA

BSE Scrip Code -500472

Dear Sirs/Madam,

Sub: INTIMATION - AUDIO LINK OF ANALYST/INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR MEETINGS ON JUNE 9 2022

Reference: Intimation Dated 8th June,2022

Pursuant to Clause 15(a) of Schedule III, Part A, Para A read with Regulation 30 (2), Regulation 30 (6) & Regulation 46(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) ("SEBI LODR"), and intimation dated 8th June 2022 that officials of the Company participating in Investor Conference organized by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited on 9th June 2022 at Mumbai.

Below is the link of Audio of aforesaid Investor Conference available on website of the Company for reference: https://www.skf.com/in/investors/shareholder-information

below screenshot of link for ready reference

The above is for your information and record. You are hereby requested to disseminate the same on your respective websites.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

SKF India Limited

__________________________

Ranjan Kumar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

SKF India Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 07:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
