    SKIL   INE429F01012

SKIL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(SKIL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/04 07:14:10 am EDT
3.150 INR   +5.00%
02/14SKIL Infrastructure Limited Approves Appointment of Radm Rakesh Bajaj as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
CI
02/14SKIL Infrastructure Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/27SKIL Infrastructure Limited Announces Demise of Mr. Alexander John Joseph, Non-Executive Independent Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKIL Infrastructure : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

04/09/2022 | 03:09am EDT
Disclaimer

Skil Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 07:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 299 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
Net income 2021 -5 065 M -66,7 M -66,7 M
Net Debt 2021 24 306 M 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 682 M 8,98 M 8,98 M
EV / Sales 2020 76,1x
EV / Sales 2021 83,2x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart SKIL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SKIL Infrastructure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKIL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shekhar Gandhi Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Prataprai Gandhi Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nilesh Mehta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Venkatraman Ramanan Independent Non-Executive Director
Rakesh Mohan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKIL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED21.15%9
VINCI-5.10%53 299
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED22.40%38 917
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.41%33 790
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.75%23 419
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.94%20 090