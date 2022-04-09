SKIL Infrastructure : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

SK(DL
The Infrapreneurs
April 08, 2022
To,
The Manager, Listing Department,
|
National
|
Stock
|
Exchange
|
of
|
Ltd.
|
Exchange
|
Plaza,
|
Bandra
|
Kurla
|
Complex,
|
Towers,
|
Dalal
|
Street,
|
400
|
051
|
001,
|
India
P J
Bandra (East), Mumbai-
India Ltd.
The Manager, Listing Department, BSE
Mumbai -400
NSE Symbol: SKIL
BSE Scrip Code: 539861
Sub: Disclosures by listed entities of defaults on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans from banks / financial institutions.
Pursuant to the SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140
dated November
21,
2019 and in compliance with the Listing Regulations, we hereby enclose the details of the defaults made by the Company on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on banks financial institutions as on March 31,
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
Nilesh Mehta Company Secretary
|
loans
|
from
|
2022.
|
Kindly
|
take
|
Limited
Encl.: a/a
the same on your records.
For SKIL Infrastructure Limited
Nye
SKIL Infrastructure
SKIL House, 209, Bank Street Cross Lane, Fort, Mumbai - 400 023. Tel. .: +91 022 6619 9000, Fax .: +91 022 2269 6023.
E-mail: skil@skilgroup.co.in, website: www.skilgroup.co.in, CIN No, L36911MH1983PLC 178299
