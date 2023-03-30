Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDTK   KYG8211A1085

SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(EDTK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
2.030 USD   +9.14%
08:03aSkillful Craftsman Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary in Singapore to Facilitate its Global Business Development of Vocational Education
GL
08:01aSkillful Craftsman Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary in Singapore to Facilitate its Global Business Development of Vocational Education
AQ
03/08Skillful Craftsman Announces Signing of Non-Binding Term Sheet for a Proposed Convertible Note Financing
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skillful Craftsman Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary in Singapore to Facilitate its Global Business Development of Vocational Education

03/30/2023 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WUXI, China, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, LE FIRST SKILLAND PTE. LTD. ("LFS"), to facilitate the Company’s global business development of vocational education.

Through the establishment of LFS, the Company expects to integrate Singapore's vocational skills standards into the development of skilled workers in vast labor-intensive countries, to meet the urgent demand for skilled workers in developed countries with aging populations. Meanwhile, LFS is also expected to advance vocational education and increase the income of people in underdeveloped areas, thereby fulfilling the Company’s mission to promote social development.

Mr. Bill Fu, Co-CEO of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “Our strategy for the next few years is to become an influential vocational training and service platform in the Asia-Pacific region. Singapore is one of the most developed economies in the region and where Chinese and Western civilizations converge. The Company chose to establish LFS in Singapore as the Company’s operation center for global business development. The Company decided to prioritize the training of professional nursing staff after consulting with business partners in Singapore. Singapore currently needs to bring in 2,000 professional nurses annually, along with more elderly care and home care workers. The closed loop of nursing professional education, job dispatch and life services is expected to generate substantial revenue for the Company. Additionally, developed countries in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East are also facing a significant shortage of nursing staff, creating a promising market. We plan to achieve the standardization of professional skills training, the systemization of talent cycle management and the humanization of life services for talents in the future. We believe that the establishment of LFS will enable Skillful Craftsman to gain a real foothold in the global vocational education market, strengthen the brand recognition and ultimately create long-term value for investors.”

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit: http://ir.kingwayup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 representing our beliefs, projections and predictions about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and on the management's belief as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subjective and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times by which, or whether, our performance or results may be achieved. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skillful Craftsman
Investor Relations Department
Email: iredtk@kingwayedu.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Tel: +1 917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


All news about SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
08:03aSkillful Craftsman Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary in Singapore to Facili..
GL
08:01aSkillful Craftsman Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary in Singapore to Facili..
AQ
03/08Skillful Craftsman Announces Signing of Non-Binding Term Sheet for a Proposed Convertib..
GL
03/08Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited announced that it expects to receive $1..
CI
03/03Skillful Craftsman Announces US$1 Million Convertible Note Private Placement
GL
02/16Skillful Craftsman to Launch Class Bot Powered by Technology from Developer of ChatGPT
GL
02/16Skillful Craftsman to Launch Class Bot Powered by Technology from Developer of ChatGPT
AQ
02/16Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. to Launch Class Bot Powered by Technology ..
CI
01/05Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Y..
CI
2022Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,40 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,97 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,2 M 30,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiao Feng Gao Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bin Fu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun Liu Finance Director
Dawei Chen Chief Financial Officer
Lu Gang Hua Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED40.97%30
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-1.14%4 999
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.64%4 299
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.88%1 299
NATIONAL COMPANY FOR LEARNING AND EDUCATION43.34%1 157
JIANGSU CHUANZHIBOKE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.18%1 051
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer