Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDTK   KYG8211A1085

SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(EDTK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology : FY 2021 Earnings Results

07/22/2021 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

  • REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _________ to _____________.

OR

  • SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of event requiring this shell company report:

Commission file number: 001-39360

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Cayman Islands

(Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)

Floor 4, Building 1, No. 311, Yanxin Road

Huishan District, Wuxi

Jiangsu Province, PRC 214000

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Xiaofeng Gao

Tel: (86) 0510-81805788

Floor 4, Building 1, No. 311, Yanxin Road

Huishan District, Wuxi

Jiangsu Province, PRC 214000

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile Number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Name of Each Exchange

Title of Each Class

Trading symbol

On Which Registered

Ordinary shares, par value

EDTK

NASDAQ Capital Market

$0.0002 per share

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

(Title of Class)

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act:

None

(Title of Class)

The number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report As of March 31, 2021, there were 12,000,000 ordinary shares outstanding, par value $0.0002 per share.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

  • The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International

Other

Accounting Standards Board

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow: Item 17 Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

FORM 20-F ANNUAL REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I CERTAIN INFORMATION

1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

1

Item 1. Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers

1

Item 2. Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable

1

Item 3. Key Information

2

Item 4. Information on the Company

34

Item 4A. Unresolved Staff Comments

54

Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects

54

Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees

67

Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions

72

Item 8. Financial Information

73

Item 9. The Offer and Listing

73

Item 10. Additional Information

74

Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

92

Item 12. Description of Securities other than Equity Securities

92

PART II

92

Item 13. Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies

92

Item 14. Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds

93

Item 15. Controls and Procedures

93

Item 16. Reserved

95

Item 16A. Audit Committee Financial Expert

95

Item 16B. Code of Ethics

95

Item 16C. Principal Accountant Fees and Services

95

Item 16D. Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees

95

Item 16E. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers

96

Item 16F. Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

96

Item 16G. Corporate Governance

96

Item 16H. Mine Safety Disclosure

96

PART III

96

Item 17. Financial Statements

96

Item 18. Financial Statements

96

Item 19. Exhibits

96

i

PART I

CERTAIN INFORMATION

In this annual report on Form 20-F, unless otherwise indicated, "we," "us," "our," the "Company" or similar terms refer to Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company, including its wholly-owned subsidiaries and variable interest entity, unless the context otherwise indicates.

Unless the context indicates otherwise, all references to "China" and the "PRC" refer to the People's Republic of China, all references to "Renminbi" or "RMB" are to the legal currency of the People's Republic of China and all references to "U.S. dollars," "dollars" and "$" are to the legal currency of the United States. This annual report contains translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. We make no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this report could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi amounts in this annual report were made at the exchange rate on March 31, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, that is RMB6.5518 to $1.00.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that represent our beliefs, projections and predictions about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements," including any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, any statements concerning proposed new projects or other developments, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, any statements of management's beliefs, goals, strategies, intentions and objectives, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "would", "predicts", "potential", "continue", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are necessarily subjective and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results described in our forward-looking statements, including with respect to correct measurement and identification of factors affecting our business or the extent of their likely impact, and the accuracy and completeness of the publicly available information with respect to the factors upon which our business strategy is based or the success of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times by which, our performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and management's belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed under the headings "Risk Factors", "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and elsewhere in this report.

Item 1. Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers

Not Applicable.

Item 2. Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable

Not Applicable.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
02:18aSKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOL : FY 2021 Earnings Results
PU
07/20SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOL : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F)
PU
06/10SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOL : Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financ..
PU
06/09SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOL : Fiscal 2021 Earnings Slide From Prior Yea..
MT
06/09Skillful Craftsman Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
06/09Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. Announces Unaudited Consolidated..
CI
06/01SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOL : Announces Board Changes
AQ
06/01Skillful Craftsman Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/25SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOL : Announces Acquisition of an Integrated Fi..
PU
05/25SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOL : to Acquire Jisen Information in All-Stock..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,2 M - -
Net income 2021 3,50 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,3 M 26,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiao Feng Gao Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bin Fu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun Liu Chief Financial Officer
Lu Gang Hua Chief Technology Officer
Huiqing Ye Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-28.66%26
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-56.45%20 463
CAE INC.3.77%9 306
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED47.91%5 285
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.18%4 073
AFYA LIMITED-4.39%2 496