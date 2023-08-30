WUXI, China, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("the Company" or "Skillful Craftsman") (NASDAQ: EDTK), a leading education technology company providing interactive online learning services, is pleased to announce a collaborative agreement between its Singapore subsidiary, Le First Skilland Pte. Ltd. ("Skilland"), and Parkway College of Nursing and Allied Health Pte. ("Parkway College") to provide specialized training for foreign workers seeking healthcare sector employment in Singapore.



The collaboration aims to address the shortage of nursing resources in Singapore, driven by the aging population and increasing healthcare demands in Singapore and prosperous neighboring nations and regions. For experienced registered nurses (RN) from outside Singapore, obtaining RN status in Singapore requires passing the Singapore Nursing Board Registered Nurse (RN) Licensure Exam, which allows candidates two chances to take the exam.

Under this agreement, Skilland will utilize Parkway College's PREPARATORY course to offer systematic trainings to overseas nurses interested in seeking employment in Singapore. This preparatory course is designed to better prepare nurses for the licensure exam, enhancing their chances of success.

According to THE STRAITS TIMES report on November 21, 2022, Mr One Ye Kung, the Minister of the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Singapore, said that Singapore will hire close to 4,000 nurses by the end of 2023. Of the 4,000 to be hired, 60% will be foreign nurses, and 40% will be local nurses.

Established in 2008, Parkway College is the education arm of IHH Healthcare, one of the world's largest healthcare networks, with 83 hospitals in 10 countries. Parkway College provides academic courses in the niche fields of nursing, allied health, and healthcare management.

Mr. Bin Fu, Co-CEO of Skillful Craftsman, emphasized that the global nursing resource shortage is particularly pronounced in Singapore, where over 2,000 foreign nurses are needed annually. Skilland was established with the goal of leveraging Singapore's advanced medical education resources to assist nurses from China and other countries in preparation of and receiving RN Licenses to practice in Singapore. This will enable them to thrive in the nursing industry, contributing valuable talent and expertise in Singapore and to their home countries' medical and elderly care fields. Moreover, this initiative aligns with the Company's commitment to providing meaningful social services.

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. Since its establishment in Wuxi, China, in 2013, the Company has been a key contributor to China's education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit: http://ir.kingwayup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements represent the beliefs, projections, and predictions of the Company about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information available at the time they are made and reflect the management's beliefs as of that time. However, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times by which, or whether, our performance or results may be achieved. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skillful Craftsman

Investor Relations Department

Email: iredtk@kingwayedu.cn