    SKIL   US83066P2002

SKILLSOFT CORP.

(SKIL)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
5.040 USD   +0.20%
04:32pSkillsoft Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
05:32aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for -2-
DJ
04/18SKILLSOFT CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Skillsoft Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

05/19/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 773 M - -
Net income 2023 -54,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 823 M 823 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 943
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey R. Tarr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary W. Ferrera Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Luke Kolek Chairman
Apratim Purakayastha Chief Technology Officer
Helena B. Foulkes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLSOFT CORP.-45.03%823
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.97%443 931
PROSUS N.V.-39.07%119 826
NETFLIX, INC.-70.59%78 721
AIRBNB, INC.-35.11%68 757
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-46.43%44 104