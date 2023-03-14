Advanced search
SKILLSOFT CORP.

2023-03-14
1.980 USD   +1.02%
Skillsoft Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
03/13Skillsoft Learning Solutions Deliver Significant ROI According to Leading Research Firm
BU
03/10Skillsoft : VERIFIED PETITION FOR RELIEF PURSUANT TO 8 DEL. C. § 205 - Form 8-K
PU
Skillsoft Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

03/14/2023
Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada, or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 544 M - -
Net income 2023 -739 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 943
Free-Float 96,8%
Technical analysis trends SKILLSOFT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,98 $
Average target price 3,94 $
Spread / Average Target 99,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey R. Tarr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard G. Walker Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Luke Kolek Chairman
Apratim Purakayastha Chief Technology Officer
Helena B. Foulkes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLSOFT CORP.50.77%322
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.23%413 520
NETFLIX, INC.-0.46%130 714
PROSUS N.V.0.64%89 518
AIRBNB, INC.35.63%73 209
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.63%61 945