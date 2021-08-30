Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Skillsoft Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SKIL   US83066P2002

SKILLSOFT CORP.

(SKIL)
  Report
Skillsoft : Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

08/30/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 after market close. Skillsoft will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 688 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 432 M 1 432 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,0%
Technical analysis trends SKILLSOFT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,53 $
Average target price 13,83 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey R. Tarr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Healey Murray Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Apratim Purakayastha Chief Technology Officer
John Wilbert Frederick Chief Administrative Officer
Helena B. Foulkes Independent Director
