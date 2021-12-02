Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Skillsoft Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SKIL   US83066P2002

SKILLSOFT CORP.

(SKIL)
Summary 
Summary

Skillsoft Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

12/02/2021 | 01:01pm EST
Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SKILLSOFT CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 688 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 501 M 1 501 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,28 $
Average target price 14,33 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey R. Tarr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary W. Ferrera Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Luke Kolek Chairman
Apratim Purakayastha Chief Technology Officer
Helena B. Foulkes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLSOFT CORP.8.99%1 501
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.88%573 792
NETFLIX, INC.14.25%273 643
PROSUS N.V.-15.54%266 735
AIRBNB, INC.11.09%102 119
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.37%69 883